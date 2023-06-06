THXSOMCH to Embark on 'Sleez' Tour of Europe and the U.S. This September

Rising Toronto-based artist ThxSoMch has announced he will make his eagerly anticipated live debut this September on his eight city Sleez Tour.

The tour will kick off on September 3 in Vienna, Austria, visit major markets across Europe and the US, and wrap on September 21 in Chicago, IL. re6ce will provide support on the tour’s European leg. Pre-sale tickets for the Sleez Tour will be available beginning tomorrow, and general on-sale begins this Friday, June 9 at 10:00am local time HERE. Check out the tour’s full itinerary below.

ThxSoMch’s critically acclaimed debut EP Sleez was released last month via Elektra. The eight-track collection is available to stream and download now HERE. About the EP, ThxSoMch shares, “Whether people want to admit or not, they’re all fed in the head to some degree, —and that version of yourself is Sleez.”

Sleez and its preceding singles have already earned widespread praise from Complex, Lyrical Lemonade, Sheesh, Early Rising, Our Generation Music, and more. Upon release, Ones To Watch proclaimed, “ThxSoMch has created a record full of unyielding energy, gut-wrenching lyrics, and powerful hooks that hit listeners hard.” The EP also debuted in the Top 15 on Billboard’s Heatseekers Albums chart.

Offering a rare glimpse into his creative process, ThxSoMch recently sat down for his first official interview. The enigmatic artist spoke to Genius as part of the platform’s coveted Verified series to discuss Sleez’s breakout hit single “SPIT IN MY FACE!”. The propulsive track has already amassed over 330 million streams, charted on the Billboard Hot 100, and appeared on countless marquee playlists across streaming platforms.

Across Sleez, ThxSoMch effortlessly blurs the angst of 90s alternative with the raw energy of 2000s SoundCloud rap, presenting each track alongside an equally striking visual. ThxSoMch set the stage for Sleez with the release of early singles/videos “Hate.”, “Keep It Tucked”, “Caroline”, and "Crumbled". Upon the EP’s release, he unveiled an official video for “Swap Places”.

Be on the lookout for more news from ThxSoMch soon.

ThxSoMch Sleez Tour Dates

September 03, 2023 - Vienna, Austria - Flex

September 05, 2023 - Warsaw, Poland - Hybrdy

September 07, 2023 - Berlin, Germany - Gretchen

September 10, 2023 - Cologne, Germany - Luxor

September 13, 2023 - London, United Kingdom - Underworld

September 17, 2023 - Los Angeles, CA - The Echo

September 19. 2023 - New York, NY - Market Hotel

September 21, 2023 - Chicago, IL - Subterranean

Photo credit: Jimmy Fontaine