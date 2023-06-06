THXSOMCH to Embark on 'Sleez' Tour of Europe and the U.S. This September

Pre-sale tickets for the Sleez Tour will be available beginning tomorrow, and general on-sale begins this Friday, June 9 at 10:00am local time.

By: Jun. 06, 2023

POPULAR

Music Review: KPOP Kast ReKording Komes Klose, But No Kick For KPOP Photo 1 No Kick For KPOP
Kelly Clarkson Is Writing a Broadway Musical Photo 2 Kelly Clarkson Is Writing a Broadway Musical
Video: Idina Menzel Drops 'MOVE' Music Video Photo 3 Video: Idina Menzel Drops 'MOVE' Music Video
Saint Levant & Mia Khalifa Drop 'Nails' Single Photo 4 Saint Levant & Mia Khalifa Drop 'Nails' Single

THXSOMCH to Embark on 'Sleez' Tour of Europe and the U.S. This September

Rising Toronto-based artist ThxSoMch has announced he will make his eagerly anticipated live debut this September on his eight city Sleez Tour. 

The tour will kick off on September 3 in Vienna, Austria, visit major markets across Europe and the US, and wrap on September 21 in Chicago, IL. re6ce will provide support on the tour’s European leg. Pre-sale tickets for the Sleez Tour will be available beginning tomorrow, and general on-sale begins this Friday, June 9 at 10:00am local time HERE. Check out the tour’s full itinerary below. 

ThxSoMch’s critically acclaimed debut EP Sleez was released last month via Elektra. The eight-track collection is available to stream and download now HERE. About the EP, ThxSoMch shares, “Whether people want to admit or not, they’re all fed in the head to some degree, —and that version of yourself is Sleez.”

Sleez and its preceding singles have already earned widespread praise from Complex, Lyrical Lemonade, Sheesh, Early Rising, Our Generation Music, and more. Upon release, Ones To Watch proclaimed, “ThxSoMch has created a record full of unyielding energy, gut-wrenching lyrics, and powerful hooks that hit listeners hard.” The EP also debuted in the Top 15 on Billboard’s Heatseekers Albums chart.

Offering a rare glimpse into his creative process, ThxSoMch recently sat down for his first official interview. The enigmatic artist spoke to Genius as part of the platform’s coveted Verified series to discuss Sleez’s breakout hit single “SPIT IN MY FACE!”. The propulsive track has already amassed over 330 million streams, charted on the Billboard Hot 100, and appeared on countless marquee playlists across streaming platforms.

Across Sleez, ThxSoMch effortlessly blurs the angst of 90s alternative with the raw energy of 2000s SoundCloud rap, presenting each track alongside an equally striking visual. ThxSoMch set the stage for Sleez with the release of early singles/videos “Hate.”, “Keep It Tucked”, “Caroline”, and "Crumbled". Upon the EP’s release, he unveiled an official video for “Swap Places”.

Be on the lookout for more news from ThxSoMch soon.

ThxSoMch Sleez Tour Dates

September 03, 2023 - Vienna, Austria - Flex

September 05, 2023 - Warsaw, Poland - Hybrdy

September 07, 2023 - Berlin, Germany - Gretchen

September 10, 2023 - Cologne, Germany - Luxor

September 13, 2023 - London, United Kingdom - Underworld

September 17, 2023 - Los Angeles, CA - The Echo

September 19. 2023 - New York, NY - Market Hotel

September 21, 2023 - Chicago, IL - Subterranean

Photo credit: Jimmy Fontaine



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Dear Dear Announces New Album & Shares New Track A Womans Fault Photo
Dear Dear Announces New Album & Shares New Track 'A Woman's Fault'

Paying homage to ‘60s girl group legends such as The Ronettes, The Shirelles, Darlene Love, and The Crystals, death of a fairytale is a continuation of her EP Dear Dear: Volume 1 and collaborative work with Barry Goldberg (Bob Dylan, Rod Stewart, Ray Charles, Gladys Knight). Plus, check out upcoming tour dates!

2
Housewife Shares New Single King of Wands Photo
Housewife Shares New Single 'King of Wands'

'King of Wands' follows Housewife’s recent hit, 'Fuck Around Phase,' which introduced their more mature and intentional indie-rock driven sound. Co-written with Gabe Simon (Lana Del Rey, Noah Kahan) and JT Foley (GAYLE, Maddy Hicks), Housewife’s new single incisively blends pop-flavored melodies with arena-ready rock instrumentation.

3
Low Cut Connie Releases SLEAZE ME ON From New Album ART DEALERS Photo
Low Cut Connie Releases 'SLEAZE ME ON' From New Album 'ART DEALERS'

he South Philadelphia-based rock ‘n’ roll artist Low Cut Connie released “SLEAZE ME ON,” the second song to be released from his forthcoming album ART DEALERS via Contender Records. “SLEAZE ME ON” finds Adam Weiner writing with a gender-fluid voice as he belts the refrain “Treat me like a modern girl!” 

4
Brennen Leigh Announces Opry Debut & Shares New Single Photo
Brennen Leigh Announces Opry Debut & Shares New Single

The album’s country roots run deep, with Chris Scruggs producing and contributing guitar, guests including Marty Stuart and Rodney Crowell, and a lineup of top-flight musicians. With thoughtful, incisive lyrics and vibrant melodies at the forefront, Leigh has successfully created a modern gem, while honoring country music’s enduring golden era.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

Rome Chamber Music Festival, Founded by Acclaimed American Violinist Robert McDuffie, Celebrates 20th AnniversaryRome Chamber Music Festival, Founded by Acclaimed American Violinist Robert McDuffie, Celebrates 20th Anniversary
Video: Fences Unveils Video For Latest Single 'No One' Off Upcoming LP 'Bright Soil'Video: Fences Unveils Video For Latest Single 'No One' Off Upcoming LP 'Bright Soil'
Anne Wilson and Capitol Christian Music Group Align with Universal Music Group Nashville for New MusicAnne Wilson and Capitol Christian Music Group Align with Universal Music Group Nashville for New Music
Tony Cuchetti Is Releasing His Third Full Length Album This AugustTony Cuchetti Is Releasing His Third Full Length Album This August

Videos

Video: Watch 'Metallica: M72 World Tour Live From Arlington, TX' Trailer Video Video: Watch 'Metallica: M72 World Tour Live From Arlington, TX' Trailer
Snakehips, Daya & Earthgang Drop Video for 'Sometimes' Video
Snakehips, Daya & Earthgang Drop Video for 'Sometimes'
Get a Behind the Scenes Look at A CHRISTMAS CAROL Video
Get a Behind the Scenes Look at A CHRISTMAS CAROL
Nikki Crawford Doesn't Want You to Judge Her FAT HAM Character Video
Nikki Crawford Doesn't Want You to Judge Her FAT HAM Character
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
& JULIET
PARADE
Ticket CentralPixel FLEX
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
SWEENEY TODD