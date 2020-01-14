THICK Announce Debut Album & Release Title Track

Brooklyn DIY punk band THICK will release their debut record 5 Years Behind on March 6 via Epitaph. In celebration of the announcement, the band will perform a hometown show tomorrow night at Rough Trade.



Today, THICK shares the album's dynamic yet delicate title track. On "5 Years Behind," the band shifts from furious intensity to harmony-soaked melancholy as they reflect on certain overwhelming societal pressures. "It's about how we always feel five years behind in life, at least as far as the expectations of the world around us," says vocalist and guitarist Nikki Sisti. "It's something we're constantly battling, but at the same time we know that there's no real timeline-there's no time limit for doing what we want to do."

Watch the video below!

5 Years Behind came to life in Studio G Brooklyn with producer/engineer Joel Hamilton (Iggy Pop, Jolie Holland). On their debut album, THICK confronts the countless disappointments and injustices they deal with every day: the reckless hypocrisy of people in power, social media's erosion of genuine connection, dudes who feel inexplicably entitled to share their most loathsome opinions. But even in their most exasperated moments, THICK sustains ferocious energy and untamed joy, ultimately turning every song into a wildly cathartic anthem.



"A lot of these songs came from feeling stifled in silence, but then the song itself is an answer to that," says vocalist, bassist, & guitarist Kate Black. "It's us saying, 'I have my opinion, and I'm going to share it no matter what.' Instead of keeping things all bottled up, it feels so much better to face everything head on, and just be really loud about it with your two best friends."

5 YEARS BEHIND TRACK LISTING

1. 5 Years Behind

2. Sleeping Through the Weekend

3. Bumming Me Out

4. Fake News

5. Home

6. Mansplain

7. WHUB

8. Won't Back Down

9. Can't Be Friends

10. Your Mom

11. Party with Me



TOUR DATES

1/15 - Brooklyn, NY @ Rough Trade





