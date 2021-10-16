THE NYLON ADMIRALS Release New Single 'Morgunsar'

The Nylon Admirals have released their new single, "Morgunsár." Blending pounding rhythms, ethereal vocals, hypnotic guitar riffs, and tension building strings, "Morgunsár" has everything necessary to at least be a profound hype track, if not an excellent cinematic feature. Available now, the song makes it easy to see why The Nylon Admirals describe their sound as "electronic music for thrill seekers."

Titled with an Icelandic word that translates literally as "morning scar," "Morgunsár" also represents The Nylon Admirals' return to recording after a health issue forced an extended break for most of 2021.

Aptly, the song is a reflection on the struggle from darkness back into light - a light at the end of the tunnel - whether personal or societal. With that sort of commitment and resolve, it feels as if The Nylon Admirals may have already earned their stripes.

The Nylon Admirals are a Seattle-based instrumental act, creating an exciting and eclectic blend of electronic, acoustic, orchestral, and choral elements fused with Breakbeat and Taiko rhythms. Formed in 2019, this group's specific mission has been to inject the drama and richness of cinematic music into an often tepid modern electronica scene. Citing such influences as legendary British multi-instrumentalist Mike Oldfield, Hans Zimmer, and Björk, it's easy to see where the Nylon Admirals got such a driving and impactful timbre for their productions.

"Morgunsár'' hardly stands alone in its epic magnitude among the duo's additional offerings; other notable works include "Sono Binario," a unique opera / chiptune mashup, and their big beat / orchestral cover of the Soundgarden classic "Black Hole Sun," featuring a vocal performance by digital pop star, Hatsune Miku.