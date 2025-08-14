THE MUSIC OF QUEEN + JOURNEY to Rock Greenfield Summer Concert Series and Gretna Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



On Thursday, August 21, the Greenfield Summer Concert Series in Lancaster will close its season with The Music of Queen + Journey — a free, open-air community event expected to surpass last month's record-breaking attendance of more than 5,000. The very next night, the same production will bring its high-octane energy to Lebanon County's historic Gretna Theatre for a two-performance run, August 22–23.

Three powerhouse vocalists — seen on Broadway and America's Got Talent — will front a stellar four-piece rock band for a night of anthems including “Bohemian Rhapsody,” “We Will Rock You,” “Don’t Stop Believin’,” and “Any Way You Want It.”

At Greenfield (August 21)

Presented by High Real Estate Group, this free outdoor concert will feature America's Got Talent alum and Lancaster native Donovan Hoffer, alongside Sadie Farmer and Jaden Dominique (Prima's 80s by Request: LIVE!). Expanded sound systems, enhanced audience amenities, and a fleet of local food trucks will create a world-class concert atmosphere — all at no cost to attendees.

“Make room for joy this week — step outside, hear the music, and feel the energy of thousands of neighbors together. It's the kind of night that sends you home more alive than when you arrived,” said Mitch Nugent, Concert Director and Founding Executive Producer, Prima Theatre.

Location: Greenfield Park, across from S. Dale High Leadership Center, 1861 William Penn Way, Lancaster, PA

Time: August 21 – Food trucks open at 5:00 PM | Concert 7:00–8:30 PM (Free, rain or shine)

RSVP & details: greenfieldlancaster.com/summer-concert-series

At Gretna Theatre (August 22 & 23)

Set on the open-air stage of one of America's oldest summer theatres, The Music of Queen + Journey will make its Lebanon County debut for two nights only. Tickets start at $18 and are available now at gretnatheatre.org or by calling 717-964-3627.

Location: Gretna Theatre, Mount Gretna, PA

Time: August 22 & 23 at 7:30 PM

Tickets: From $18 | gretnatheatre.org | 717-964-3627