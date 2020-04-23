THE MARVELOUS MRS. MAISEL Songwriters Release a New Song to Fundraise for The Actor's Fund & Covenant House

Songwriting duo Thomas Mizer & Curtis Moore, who wrote five original songs for the Amazon Original Series 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Season 3, channeled their creativity into reuniting the show's dynamic singing trio The Silver Belles (Alysha Deslorieux, Brennyn Lark, and Markita Prescott) to perform an unreleased original song from the show entitled "Madly in Love." The music video was recorded remotely as recording in a studio together was not possible due to current stay-at-home orders.

Mizer and Moore created the video to spread awareness and raise money for both The Actor's Fund and Covenant House.

Listen to the song below!

To donate and read more about the fundraisers please visit:

THE ACTOR'S FUND: http://www.actorsfund.org/maisel

COVENANT HOUSE: http://www.covenanthousediy.org/campaign/maisel

Winners of the Fred Ebb Award for "excellence in musical theatre songwriting" and a Jonathan Larson Grant from the American Theatre Wing, Thomas Mizer and Curtis Moore are an accomplished writing team whose work has appeared on stages and screens around the world. Most recently, they composed five songs for the Amazon Prime Video series The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel-the first original songs ever to be featured on the Emmy-winning hit.

Their theatrical credits include a commission from the Williamstown Theater Festival, as well as residencies with the Eugene O'Neill Theater Center, the Mercer Writers Colony at Goodspeed Musicals and the American Music Theatre Project at their alma mater, Northwestern University. Named a Richard Rodgers Award Finalist, their romantic mystery Triangle premiered at TheatreWorks Silicon Valley to rave reviews and went on to receive six Theatre Bay Area Awards as the "Outstanding World Premiere Musical" of the year. They are currently developing a slate of four stage pieces, including new musicals for Universal Theatrical Group, and for Grove/Whitman Commissions (producers of Fun Home & The Band's Visit). For more, go to www.mizerandmoore.com.

On his own, Curtis Moore is a respected composer, songwriter, performer, conductor, and producer of film and theater music. His credits include Venice at The Public Theater, Nora Ephron's Broadway play Lucky Guy starring Tom Hanks, Sam Mendes' acclaimed world-tour of Richard III, and Todd Solondz's film Palindromes. In addition to his work with Mr. Moore, Thomas Mizer is an award-winning copywriter for national media brands including Comedy Central, PBS, and Food Network. In a "prior" life as an actor, Thomas appeared Off-Broadway, around the country, and on TV in numerous roles including "Steve" in the original, record-breaking production of Blue's Clues, Live!.





