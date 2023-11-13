TEETHE Announce New 7' & Debut Album Reissue

Texas slowcore band Teethe announce a reissue of their 2020 self-titled album via new label home Winspear. The reissue includes a pressing of “Tag,” “Lucky,” and never before released b-side “Thanks” on 7-inch vinyl.

To mark the occasion the band has shared a video for album closer “Us Boys” made by Teethe's Boone Patrello and Alex Montenegro of the band Skirts.

Made over the course of 2020, Teethe's eponymous debut album is a collection of songs pieced together over time - a sonic collage of fragmented recordings and half-finished tracks made whole in the midst of isolation. Initially self-released in November of 2020 with little fanfare, the album's warm, lo-fi aesthetic and slow, calming songs spread by word of mouth.

Roughly one year later, at the top of 2022, the band returned with “Tag”, a new single that caught the attention of slowcore fans and garnered shout-outs from unlikely celebrities. Tours soon followed with Charlie Martin of Hovvdy, Momma, Milly, Waveform, and They Are Gutting A Body of Water

The band continued to record their own music, releasing another single, “Lucky,” in the fall of 2022, and most recently partnered with Saddle Creek for their 7-inch series to release their newest single, “Moon,” in October of 2023.

Teethe is Boone Patrello, Grahm Robinson, Madeline Dowd, Jordan Garrett, and Kai Wilde.

Photo Credit: Alex Montenegro