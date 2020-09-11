TEDY Releases Debut EP 'Boy's Don't Cry'

It is a collection of songs, created by the Montreal singer-songwriter, out of a therapeutic need to fill a void in his life.

Today, TEDY releases his debut EP with Sony Music Entertainment Canada, Boys Don't Cry. It is a collection of songs, created by the Montreal singer-songwriter, out of a therapeutic need to fill a void in his life and relate to his peers through music. The six-track EP tackles themes of trauma, his LGBTQ+ struggles, and masculinity. The songs selected for this compilation are reflective, dark, soulful rhythmic pop and anchored by Tedy's unique vocals. The EP features tracks "Boys Don't Cry," "Fireworks," "Hopeless," "Stuck," "Twisted," and "War."



"I think this EP will help a lot of people, just like it helped me. It's an extreme emotional rollercoaster that is definitely worth the ride," said Tedy about the release.

Tedy recently came out to his fans on his TikTok just before he released the dark and powerful video for the emotionally-charged single "Boys Don't Cry." The video is an intimate portrayal of traumatic experiences Tedy has gone through or witnessed in his life and highlights how he has had to mute his emotions to survive. As the viewer watches, Tedy is tortured by his self-suppression and the pressure to fit in to certain societal views of masculinity, and as these challenges reveal themselves, Tedy finally reaches his breaking point. Through his catharsis, we finally sense acceptance and a woeful release. It was directed and produced by Elliott Muscat / Tristan C-M.



Recently, Tedy has been busy building his Tik Tok following and currently has amassed an impressive 817.9K followers and 39.9 million likes since April. His Instagram follower count has also doubled and his Spotify has 190K monthly listeners.

Listen to "Boys Don't Cry" here:

Photo Credit: Mathew Guido

