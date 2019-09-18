T-Pain Announces Second Round Of 1UP Tour

After an incredibly busy 2019 thus far, Grammy® Award-winning singer, songwriter and producer T-Pain announced today that he will be going back on tour with the next round of dates for his previously sold-out 1UP Tour. The 12 city tour kicks off in Detroit on November 1st and runs throughout the month, wrapping up in San Francisco on November 23rd.

"Back on the road this fall to finish up the 1UP tour in a city near you," said T-Pain today about the announcement, "I feel like showing y'all some of the new stuff I've been working on since the last tour. Pull up!! See you soon!"

This past year has seen T-Pain really come back into the spotlight. In just 2019 so far, T-Pain hosted the iHeartRadio Music Awards, released the hit album "1UP", dropped 3 music videos and competed in and won Fox's #1 new series "The Masked Singer". And he isn't stopping there!

He is returning to season 2 of "The Masked Singer" as a guest judge this fall. His most recent single "Girlfriend" featuring G-Eazy dropped this past August and is available now on all music platforms here, and the second season of his hit Fuse TV series "T-Pain's School of Business" is currently airing on FUSE on Tuesdays at 11pm ET. In addition to all of that he is working on new music that's coming soon from Cinematic Music Group!

Tickets for 1UP tour will be on sale this Friday, September 20th at 10am local time, and are available at www.tpain.com.

Upcoming Tour Dates:

11/1 - Detroit, MI

11/3 - Cleveland, OH

11/4 - Silver Springs, MA

11/6 - Sayreville, NJ

11/7 - Philadelphia, PA

11/12 - Austin, TX

11/13 - Houston TX

11/14 - Dallas, TX

11/16 - Tempe, AZ

11/18 - Boulder, CO

11/20 - Seattle, WA

11/23 - San Francisco, CA





