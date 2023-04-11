Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
T-Pain Announces Escape From Wiscansin: The Invasion Live Dates

Tickets for the tour and festival are on sale April 14 at 10am local time.

Apr. 11, 2023  

It's a bird! It's a plane! It's... T-Pain?! Wiscansin University has become the epicenter for an alien outbreak that's spread across the country and T-Pain is here to save the day! T-Pain has announced his Escape From Wiscansin Festival and Escape From Wiscansin: The Invasion live dates via a The Faculty-inspired video.

The tour kicks off with his 2nd Annual Wiscansin Fest on June 10th (the eve of "T-Pain Day" in the state of Wisconsin) at The Rave/Eagles Club in Milwaukee, WI (featuring performances by T-Pain, Chance The Rapper, Tobi Lou, and many more soon to be announced) and will continue to Detroit, Chicago, Denver, Washington, DC, New York, Boston, and Atlanta, with support from Tobi Lou.

After T-Pain's lyric "Put you in a mansion, somewhere in Wiscansin" from his 2008 hit "Can't Believe It" went viral on Twitter in 2016, the fictitious Wiscansin University was born, complete with its own humorous merch and T-Pain as its dean.

T-Pain named his 2022 tour "The Road to Wiscansin," which culminated in the first annual sold-out Wiscansin Fest in 2022 and saw 400k people tune into the official livestream, featuring performances by artists such as T-Pain, Lil Jon, Hannibal Burress, and more. During T-Pain's performance, state representative Kalan Haywood surprised him with a proclamation from Mayor Cavalier Johnson deeming June 11th "T-Pain Day" to be celebrated annually throughout the state.

This year, flavored water brands Splash Blast® and Splash Fizz® will be presenting partners of the festival. T-Pain partnered with the brand as their first ever Master of Splashermonies for a campaign with an original song and an upcoming Twitch show Splashback, where he will judge up-and-coming artists who will play their new music for him.

T-Pain recently released his highly anticipated, long-awaited covers album On Top Of The Covers via Nappy Boy Entertainment. The album features an eclectic and unexpected mix of reimagined hits that all mean something special to T-Pain, done in his own style and showcasing his stunningly soulful and smooth natural, non-AutoTuned voice which shocked audiences when he won the first season of FOX's The Masked Singer after previously delivering what was then the most-watched NPR Tiny Desk session of all time.

On Top Of The Covers features creative covers of Sam Cooke's "A Change Is Gonna Come," Journey's "Don't Stop Believin'," Dr. Hook's "Sharing The Night Together," Sam Smith's "Stay With Me," Chris Stapleton's "Tennessee Whiskey," Frank Sinatra's "That's Life" ft. NandoSTL (a Nappy Boy Entertainment artist), and Black Sabbath's "War Pigs," plus an interlude "Skrangs" (in K Major Sus). The album has received praise from NPR, Forbes, NME, XXL, Complex, UPROXX, Stereogum, Consequence, and more.

Escape from Wiscansin: The Invasion Live Dates

June 10 - Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave/Eagles Club - "Escape from Wiscansin" Festival
June 13 - Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore
June 14 - Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre
June 17 - Denver, CO @Mission Ballroom
July 8 - Washington DC @ The Anthem
July 11 - New York, NY @ The Rooftop at Pier 17
July 12 - Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall
July 14 - Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy

ABOUT T-PAIN

Since emerging in 2004, six-time GRAMMY Award-winning artist, producer, and songwriter T-Pain (born Faheem Rashad Najm) has not only changed the course of pop, hip-hop, and R&B, but has reshaped the fabric of the culture itself. T-Pain has sold over 50 million singles, accumulated billions of streams, racked up 10 iconic #1s on the Billboard Hot 100, and has sold out shows across multiple continents. The Tallahassee trailblazer's influence transcends generations in music and more; he shines as a Twitch phenomenon and uber popular streamer, label head of his own independent Nappy Boy Entertainment, podcast host, expert drift driver, actor, and author.

T-Pain's voice could be heard loud and clear as "All I Do Is Win" soundtracked President Barack Obama's entry into the White House Correspondents' Dinner, during what was then the most-watched NPR Tiny Desk Concert in the series' history, and when he shocked audiences everywhere as the first winner of FOX's smash hit show The Masked Singer. In June 2022, he hosted his first-ever Wiscansin Festival in Milwaukee, now an annual event acknowledged by the state of Wisconsin.

His Nappy Boy Gaming team is home to a diverse group of gamers including BigCheese KIT, Granny, Lopes, Cardboard Cowboy and Hertlife and together they are taking over the Twitch airwaves. T-Pain builds his own gaming rigs and was among the first to consistently stream on Twitch since 2014.

He launched his Nappy Boy Radio with T-Pain podcast in 2021 in partnership with PodcastOne and since welcomed some amazing guests including Snoop Dogg, Tiffany Haddish, Chance The Rapper, Mike Tyson, Hannibal Burress, and more. Exhibiting a longstanding affinity for drifting, T-Pain created Nappy Boy Automotive as a way to build out his own drifting team and diversify motorsports, and even built his second drift car fully by himself during quarantine. T-Pain is also an actor and author with his literary debut Can I Mix You a Drink? that hit the shelves in September 2021.



