T. Graham Brown Welcomes Billy Dean As His Guest For January's Live Wire On SiriusXM Prime Country Channel

Country hit-maker T. Graham Brown's LIVE WIRE on SiriusXM's Prime Country Channel 58 will debut new episodes for January, starting Wednesday, January 4 at 10/9c PM, featuring an interview with Billy Dean. LIVE WIRE is a one-hour show that showcases live cuts & interviews with some of T. Graham Brown's closest friends and heroes, sharing fun stories about life on the road.

"It may be cold outside, but LIVE WIRE is hot and ready to be heard," shares Brown. "I'll be spinning some of my favorite live cuts from throughout the years as well as sitting down with my buddy, Billy Dean. You won't want to miss this!"

With continued airings throughout January, the show will feature live cuts from artists including Daryle Singletary, Charlie Daniels, Texas Tornadoes, Waylon Jennings, T. Graham Brown, Ozark Mountain Daredevils along with an interview and live cuts from Billy Dean. Listen closely to hear never-before-told stories and rare live performances from your favorite Prime Country superstars! LIVE WIRE is also available on-demand worldwide with the SiriusXM app and Pandora NOW with a standard SiriusXM subscription.

How subscribers can listen:

Additional airings in January include:

Wednesday, January 4 @ 10 pm ET

Thursday, January 5 @ 1 am and 3 pm ET

Sunday, January 8 @ 11 am ET

Tuesday, January 10 @ 12 am and 11 pm ET

Thursday, January 12 @ 3 am ET

Saturday, January 20 @ 2 pm ET

Sunday, January 21 @ 6 pm ET

Monday, January 22 @ 12 pm ET

About T. Graham Brown

T. Graham Brown has recorded 15 studio albums and charted more than 20 singles on the Billboard charts. He has had multiple number-one hits in country, gospel, and blues. Brown's voice is also recognized from his singing in advertising campaigns for McDonald's, Disneyland, Almond Joy, Coca-Cola, Dodge Truck, Ford, Hardee's, and many others including the Taco Bell "Run For The Border" television spots.

In early 2015, Brown released his latest Grammy-nominated album, Forever Changed, which featured collaborations with Vince Gill, Jason Crabb, The Oak Ridge Boys, Jimmy Fortune, and more. In 2019, Brown became part of the SiriusXM family as host of Live Wire with T. Graham Brown airing monthly on Prime Country Channel 58.

In 2020, Time Life partnered with T. Graham to reissue several of his classic albums and has recently released his latest album Bare Bones. T. Graham Brown still actively tours throughout the year, including multiple appearances on the legendary Grand Ole Opry and television appearances such as Larry's Country Diner and Country's Family Reunion. Brown's uniqueness has made him one of the most beloved and iconic performers of the day.

