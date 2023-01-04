Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
T. Graham Brown Welcomes Billy Dean As His Guest For January's Live Wire On SiriusXM Prime Country Channel

T. Graham Brown Welcomes Billy Dean As His Guest For January's Live Wire On SiriusXM Prime Country Channel

With continued airings throughout January, the show will feature live cuts from artists.

Jan. 04, 2023  

Country hit-maker T. Graham Brown's LIVE WIRE on SiriusXM's Prime Country Channel 58 will debut new episodes for January, starting Wednesday, January 4 at 10/9c PM, featuring an interview with Billy Dean. LIVE WIRE is a one-hour show that showcases live cuts & interviews with some of T. Graham Brown's closest friends and heroes, sharing fun stories about life on the road.

"It may be cold outside, but LIVE WIRE is hot and ready to be heard," shares Brown. "I'll be spinning some of my favorite live cuts from throughout the years as well as sitting down with my buddy, Billy Dean. You won't want to miss this!"

With continued airings throughout January, the show will feature live cuts from artists including Daryle Singletary, Charlie Daniels, Texas Tornadoes, Waylon Jennings, T. Graham Brown, Ozark Mountain Daredevils along with an interview and live cuts from Billy Dean. Listen closely to hear never-before-told stories and rare live performances from your favorite Prime Country superstars! LIVE WIRE is also available on-demand worldwide with the SiriusXM app and Pandora NOW with a standard SiriusXM subscription.

How subscribers can listen:

SiriusXM subscribers are able to listen on SiriusXM radios, and those with streaming access can listen online, on-the-go with the SiriusXM mobile app, and at home on a wide variety of connected devices including smart TVs, devices with Amazon Alexa or the Google Assistant, Apple TV, PlayStation, Roku, Sonos speakers and more. Go here to learn more.

Additional airings in January include:

Wednesday, January 4 @ 10 pm ET
Thursday, January 5 @ 1 am and 3 pm ET
Sunday, January 8 @ 11 am ET
Tuesday, January 10 @ 12 am and 11 pm ET
Thursday, January 12 @ 3 am ET
Saturday, January 20 @ 2 pm ET
Sunday, January 21 @ 6 pm ET
Monday, January 22 @ 12 pm ET

For T. Graham Brown's most updated concert calendar visit here.

About T. Graham Brown

T. Graham Brown has recorded 15 studio albums and charted more than 20 singles on the Billboard charts. He has had multiple number-one hits in country, gospel, and blues. Brown's voice is also recognized from his singing in advertising campaigns for McDonald's, Disneyland, Almond Joy, Coca-Cola, Dodge Truck, Ford, Hardee's, and many others including the Taco Bell "Run For The Border" television spots.

In early 2015, Brown released his latest Grammy-nominated album, Forever Changed, which featured collaborations with Vince Gill, Jason Crabb, The Oak Ridge Boys, Jimmy Fortune, and more. In 2019, Brown became part of the SiriusXM family as host of Live Wire with T. Graham Brown airing monthly on Prime Country Channel 58.

In 2020, Time Life partnered with T. Graham to reissue several of his classic albums and has recently released his latest album Bare Bones. T. Graham Brown still actively tours throughout the year, including multiple appearances on the legendary Grand Ole Opry and television appearances such as Larry's Country Diner and Country's Family Reunion. Brown's uniqueness has made him one of the most beloved and iconic performers of the day.

For more information, visit here.

About SiriusXM:

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SIRI) is the leading audio entertainment company in the U.S., and the premier programmer and platform for subscription and digital advertising-supported audio products. Pandora, a subsidiary of SiriusXM, is the largest ad-supported audio entertainment streaming service in the U.S. SiriusXM and Pandora together reach more than 100 million people each month with their audio products.

SiriusXM, through Sirius XM Canada Holdings, Inc., also offers satellite radio and audio entertainment in Canada. In addition to its audio entertainment businesses, SiriusXM offers connected vehicle services to automakers and directly to consumers through aftermarket devices.



ATTLAS and Richard Walters Unveil New Single Nothing Permanent Photo
ATTLAS and Richard Walters Unveil New Single 'Nothing Permanent'
After making their debut in November 2022, Sun Lo, the electronica project from ATTLAS and Richard Walters make a grand return with new single “Nothing Permanent.” Picking up where “Factory Gates” left off, listeners are greeted with feathery synths and Walters’ epic vocals that give way to lush rolling arpeggios.
Combustion 96 Captivate on New Single On The Line Photo
Combustion 96 Captivate on New Single 'On The Line'
Starting the new year off strong, anonymous project Combustion 96 has released its new single “On The Line” featuring Threat Signal vocalist Jon Howard. “On The Line” was written by Combustion 96, Jon Howard, and Philip Näslund. The track was produced by Combustion 96 and Philip Näslund and mixed and mastered by Kristoffer Folin/Purple Skull Music.
The Hold Steady Announce New The Price of Progress Album Photo
The Hold Steady Announce New 'The Price of Progress' Album
It will be available digitally as well as on CD, standard black vinyl, translucent green-colored vinyl (band store), metallic gold (indie retail), metallic silver (Vinyl Me, Please), and white (Rough Trade). Pre-orders are available now. The Price of Progress is heralded by the premiere of the first song, “Sideways Skull,” available now.
RockstarRican Delivers a New Project Born 2 Win Photo
RockstarRican Delivers a New Project 'Born 2 Win'
RockstarRican is an unbelievable talent taking the music industry by surprise. His latest project, 'Born 2 Win,' has been recognized for its stellar production value and lyrical expertise. RockstarRican also knows that one day he will be in the mainstream spotlight. He already has A&R from Defjam Records, Republic Records, And Atlantic Records.

From This Author - Michael Major


VIDEO: Danielle Brooks Tried to Get Her Daughter In THE COLOR PURPLE Movie MusicalVIDEO: Danielle Brooks Tried to Get Her Daughter In THE COLOR PURPLE Movie Musical
January 4, 2023

Danielle Brooks appeared on Late Night With Seth Meyers last night to discuss starring in The Piano Lesson and filming the movie musical adaptation of The Color Purple. During the interview, Brooks revealed that she tried to get her daughter to film a scene in The Color Purple movie but it ended up being an 'epic fail.' Watch the video now!
Hersey Records to Release the First Installment of The Richter Scale Spirio Piano ProjectHersey Records to Release the First Installment of The Richter Scale Spirio Piano Project
January 4, 2023

The recording by Berlin-based techno producer/musician Khan of Finland, Boris Bergmann and Ji Liu. The Richter Scale Premixes is the first of three releases from The Richter Project. The Richter Project is centred on the upcoming recording of Boris Bergmann’s, The Richter Scale, an hour long contemporary classical piano composition by Ji Liu.
The Prog Collective Kick off 2023 With New Full Length AlbumThe Prog Collective Kick off 2023 With New Full Length Album
January 4, 2023

The band continues to break new musical ground under the guidance of producer/musician/songwriter guru Billy Sherwood. Sherwood is supported by a host of some of the most superb rock musicians around including vocalists James LaBrie and Graham Bonnet, guitarists Steve Morse and Steve Stevens as well as keyboardists Jordan Rudess and Geoff Downes.
SOMEBODY'S CHILD Shares New Single 'I Need Ya'SOMEBODY'S CHILD Shares New Single 'I Need Ya'
January 4, 2023

“I Need Ya” follows previous singles “We Could Start A War,” “Sell Out,” and “Broken Record.” It was recorded at East London’s Hackney Road Studios with the producer Mikko Gordon (The Smile, Gaz Coombes, Thom Yorke). This month Somebody’s Child embark on a world-wide tour. Check out the list of tour dates now!
Photos: THE VIEW Co-Hosts Reunite to Honor Barbara WaltersPhotos: THE VIEW Co-Hosts Reunite to Honor Barbara Walters
January 4, 2023

The episode featured The View's current panel, Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, Sara Haines, and Alyssa Farah Griffin. Original co-hosts Debbie Matenopoulos, Star Jones, and Meredith Vieira appeared. Sherri Shepherd, Elizabeth Hasselback and Lisa Ling joined the ladies. Rosie O'Donnell revealed why she was not present. Check out photos!
share