Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Synth Pop Trio Hey Cowboy! Releases New Single 'Mesmerize'

Synth Pop Trio Hey Cowboy! Releases New Single 'Mesmerize'

The new single is Hey Cowboy!’s first release since 2021 and a teaser for their upcoming full-length record, due out later this year. 

Feb. 06, 2023  

Austin-based Synth Pop trio Hey Cowboy! has released their new single "Mesmerize." Showcasing a more moody side of the band, "Mesmerize" stays true to Hey Cowboy!'s winning formula of Synth Pop with a consistent bassline, dancey drums, melodic keyboards, and atmospheric harmonies.

"Mesmerize" premiered on Under The Radar and was featured on KUTX' Song of the Day! The new single is Hey Cowboy!'s first release since 2021 and a teaser for their upcoming full-length record, due out later this year.

Based in Austin, Texas, Hey Cowboy! is three gals creating synth pop sounds, and no guitars allowed. The trio consists of Gaby Rodriguez on drums, Sydney-Harding Sloan on synthesizer, and Micah Vargas on bass with each member contributing on vocals.

Hey Cowboy! has released two full length albums, "The Soft Kind" and "Get in My Fanny Pack and Let's Go" featuring their most popular hit, "Cherry Jerry Citrus" with almost 2 million plays.

NPR selected the band's Tiny Desk Contest Entry for "Cherry Jerry Citrus" as one of the best of 2020 hailing it, "a slice of blissed-out and dreamy synth-pop, accented by the glitter and greenery." In April 2020, Hey Cowboy! was chosen as KUTX' Artist of the Month. Their latest release "Not 4 U" and upcoming release "Mesmerize" are the love pop breadcrumbs to their next full length project.

"Mesmerize" tells the story about a crush blooming under the pink and purple lights inside of Cheer Up Charlie's, a local venue in Austin. Hey Cowboy! explains, "Once stepping out, the moment is a fond memory to longingly ponder on. *If* you need this song to mold to your mesmerizing muse, please do so!

We won't be mad if you use it as your love song." The track reflects a night out that offers mysterious romance and excitement. Explaining the song title, the band states, "It has always been Mesmerize. It will always be Mesmerize. It's a fleeting feeling of love preserved in a pocket of time that is beautiful because of its evanescence."

Hey Cowboy! is excited to share "Mesmerize" as they prepare their next full-length release. The trio conclude, "There's more. We have been hiding it from you, and we will release it when it's cooled down and ready to enjoy."

Listen to the new single here:



Fitz and the Tantrums Drop New Moneymaker Remix Photo
Fitz and the Tantrums Drop New 'Moneymaker' Remix
“Moneymaker” is the current single off Fitz and The Tantrums’ brand new studio album Let Yourself Free, which was released in November. The 12-track collection features the infectious new single “Moneymaker”, along with the previously released single, “Sway” is available to stream and download now.
THE SISTERS OF MERCY Announce U.S. Tour Dates Photo
THE SISTERS OF MERCY Announce U.S. Tour Dates
Formed in Leeds, 1980, TSOM, while named after a Leonard Cohen song, took inspiration from such luminaries as Bowie, Slade and The Velvet Underground. But their closest sonic bedfellows are The Stooges, Motörhead and Suicide, the influence of which imbued the band with a distinct sound of their own when compared to others in the post-punk era.
Perris Records Releases Cherry St. Twisted, Rude & Sticky Sweet Photo
Perris Records Releases Cherry St. 'Twisted, Rude & Sticky Sweet'
For this release on Perris Records, the first six tracks were taken off the master DAT tapes. Tracks 7 through 11 were recorded in smaller studios as pre-production and were never intended for sale. Anthony Focx, whose credits include Ace Frehley, Buckcherry & Night Ranger, mastered all 11 tracks on this CD.
Photos: Inside the 65th GRAMMY Awards With Adele, Beyoncé, Taylor Swift & More Photo
Photos: Inside the 65th GRAMMY Awards With Adele, Beyoncé, Taylor Swift & More
Check out photos of Trevor Noah, Madonna, Taylor Swift, Beyoncé, Lizzo, SZA, Adele, Bonnie Raitt, JAY-Z, First Lady Jill Biden, Camila Cabello, Harry Styles, Cardi B, Adrienne Bailon, Queen Latifah, and more on the red carpet and inside The GRAMMYS.

From This Author - Michael Major


Beyoncé Makes History as Most Awarded Artist in GRAMMYs HistoryBeyoncé Makes History as Most Awarded Artist in GRAMMYs History
February 5, 2023

After her win for Best Electronic/Dance Music Album, Beyoncé has made history as the most GRAMMY Awarded artist in history with 31 wins. Beyoncé released her latest studio album 'Renaissance,' in July. It features hit singles 'BREAK MY SOUL' and 'CUFF IT.'
Kim Petras Becomes First Transgender Artist to Win 'Best Pop/Duo Group Performance' GRAMMY For 'Unholy'Kim Petras Becomes First Transgender Artist to Win 'Best Pop/Duo Group Performance' GRAMMY For 'Unholy'
February 5, 2023

Kim Petras has become the first transgender woman to win the Grammy Award for 'Best Pop/Duo Group Performance' for 'Unholy' at the GRAMMYs. Kim Petras' recent single 'brrr' follows the recent release of Kim's guitar-driven pop single 'If Jesus Was A Rockstar.'
Find Out Who Won at the 65th GRAMMY Awards - Complete List of Winners!Find Out Who Won at the 65th GRAMMY Awards - Complete List of Winners!
February 5, 2023

We are updating you with the latest GRAMMY winners LIVE throughout the night. Nominees include Randy Rainbow, ABBA, Lin-Manuel Miranda's Encanto, West Side Story, Mel Brooks, Lady Gaga, and more. Presenters include First Lady, Jill Biden, James Corden, Billy Crystal, Cardi B, Viola Davis, Dwayne Johnson, Olivia Rodrigo, and Shania Twain. 
Viola Davis Achieves EGOT Status at the GRAMMYsViola Davis Achieves EGOT Status at the GRAMMYs
February 5, 2023

Following her new GRAMMY win, Viola Davis has become the 18th person in history to achieve the EGOT status. Davis has won two Tony Awards for King Hedley II in 2001 and then for Fences in 2010. She won an Emmy Award for How to Get Away With Murder and an Oscar for reprising her stage role in the film adaptation of Fences.
The Winery Dogs Release New Album 'III'The Winery Dogs Release New Album 'III'
February 5, 2023

III follows in the paw steps of their first two albums, once again being self-produced by the band—Richie Kotzen, Mike Portnoy, Billy Sheehan—and mixed by longtime band associate Jay Ruston. Even without radio airplay, videos for the first two songs to be released from the album—“Xanadu” and “Mad World, both directed by Vicente Cordero.
share