Synth Pop Trio Hey Cowboy! Releases New Single 'Mesmerize'

Austin-based Synth Pop trio Hey Cowboy! has released their new single "Mesmerize." Showcasing a more moody side of the band, "Mesmerize" stays true to Hey Cowboy!'s winning formula of Synth Pop with a consistent bassline, dancey drums, melodic keyboards, and atmospheric harmonies.

"Mesmerize" premiered on Under The Radar and was featured on KUTX' Song of the Day! The new single is Hey Cowboy!'s first release since 2021 and a teaser for their upcoming full-length record, due out later this year.

Based in Austin, Texas, Hey Cowboy! is three gals creating synth pop sounds, and no guitars allowed. The trio consists of Gaby Rodriguez on drums, Sydney-Harding Sloan on synthesizer, and Micah Vargas on bass with each member contributing on vocals.

Hey Cowboy! has released two full length albums, "The Soft Kind" and "Get in My Fanny Pack and Let's Go" featuring their most popular hit, "Cherry Jerry Citrus" with almost 2 million plays.

NPR selected the band's Tiny Desk Contest Entry for "Cherry Jerry Citrus" as one of the best of 2020 hailing it, "a slice of blissed-out and dreamy synth-pop, accented by the glitter and greenery." In April 2020, Hey Cowboy! was chosen as KUTX' Artist of the Month. Their latest release "Not 4 U" and upcoming release "Mesmerize" are the love pop breadcrumbs to their next full length project.

"Mesmerize" tells the story about a crush blooming under the pink and purple lights inside of Cheer Up Charlie's, a local venue in Austin. Hey Cowboy! explains, "Once stepping out, the moment is a fond memory to longingly ponder on. *If* you need this song to mold to your mesmerizing muse, please do so!

We won't be mad if you use it as your love song." The track reflects a night out that offers mysterious romance and excitement. Explaining the song title, the band states, "It has always been Mesmerize. It will always be Mesmerize. It's a fleeting feeling of love preserved in a pocket of time that is beautiful because of its evanescence."

Hey Cowboy! is excited to share "Mesmerize" as they prepare their next full-length release. The trio conclude, "There's more. We have been hiding it from you, and we will release it when it's cooled down and ready to enjoy."

Listen to the new single here: