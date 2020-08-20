SyncFloor and Artists Originals Announce Partnership

Artist Originals is the in-house label and artist services division of JioSaavn, South Asia’s largest music and audio streaming service.

SyncFloor, the leading marketplace for ready-to-sync music, is announcing its partnership with Artist Originals (AO), the in-house label and artist services division of JioSaavn, South Asia's largest music and audio streaming service. AO has a unique catalogue of contemporary music, across genres by independent Indian artists.

AO tracks are now searchable and license-ready to creators using SyncFloor to find music for their projects, whether on SyncFloor's general marketplace (syncfloor.com), its podcast-only marketplace (songsforpodcasters.com) or the dedicated SyncSite that SyncFloor has created for Artists Originals' content. This is SyncFloor's first partnership with an Indian company, allowing SyncFloor to further diversify its music index.

"India has one of the most dynamic and exciting music scenes in the world, and there is a wealth of artists and songs to discover," explains SyncFloor co-founder and CEO, Kirt Debique. "Artist Originals has a great selection of trendsetting tracks that reflect this energy and contribute vitally to the music available in our marketplaces. We're glad we can help more production professionals explore these tracks and find the perfect song to fit their creative."

Home to more than 40 artists, Artist Originals features independent South Asian voices from across the world including India's rich and fast-growing music scene. Taking ideas from global pop trends but giving them their own spin and flair, artists like EDM duo Lost Stories and pop singer Abhijeet Srivastava have intriguing tracks that could fit a range of briefs. Additionally, multi-talented female artists, such as singer-songwriter Chhavi Sodhani and trilingual rapper SIRI are creating projects with AO that redefine the way we look at genres. The catalog brims with music across genres in Hindi, Punjabi, Kannada, and English (or a characteristically cosmopolitan mix).

"Since our launch in 2017, Artist Originals has grown tremendously, empowering a number of South Asian artists and bringing their music to a global audience," says Hiba Irshad, Director of A&R at JioSaavn and Artist Originals. "Our partnership with SyncFloor enables us to scale our ability to sync their music into major media properties. This visibility also creates additional avenues for emerging artists to scale and be discovered."

