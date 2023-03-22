Symphonic Metal Icons SIRENIA to Release New Album '1977'

The symphonic metal icons effortlessly merge 80s rock and synthwave elements on their immense 11th studio album!

Exploring a new style like never before - symphonic metal icons SIRENIA revolutionize their melodic darkness on the brand new studio album, '1977', set to be released on May 26, 2023 via Napalm Records. Transporting the listener to a retro auditory arcade harking back to when groovy synthwave melodies dominated the world of music, the international band merges late 70's and 80's pop rock stylings with synthwave elements and their remarkable, hard-hitting symphonic melodies - shaking the listener to the core.

Showing off their multifaceted nature at its best, the first single cut from '1977' comes as an absolute time machine in form of the record's bonus track, "Twist in my Sobriety". The cover of the million-times-over streamed track by German born British singer Tanita Tikaram matches the surprisingly deep voice that presents vocalist Emmanuelle Zoldan in a very new range, while the eerie mid-tempo appears in a brand new light of modern synth beats and characteristic synth-oboe. Transporting their fans right into smokey, neon lit nightclubs, the eclectic mix of '1977' opens up exciting new facets of symphonic, electronic and groove elements in SIRENIA's music.

Bandleader, multi-instrumentalist, composer and songwriter Morten Veland states:

"'Twist in my Sobriety' is the first single from our upcoming album entitled '1977'. This is the bonus track of our 11th album, and it is a cover version of Tanita Tikaram's original from 1988. I have loved this song since it was released, and it has a very melancholic vibe to it, so it felt like an interesting project to make a SIRENIA version of it. I hope that you will enjoy it while we wait for the upcoming album release"