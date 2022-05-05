Sylo Releases Double Single for AAPI Heritage Month

Continuing to ride the high of last month's release of "Millions", Sylo returns today with the double single "Bento Box" and "American Idea."

Aligned with AAPI Heritage Month, the Korean-Canadian alt R&B aficionado tells two different stories of love and how it is driven by his ever-evolving relationship with his heritage. Amazon Music Canada has also named Sylo as their Breakthrough Artist of the Month for May.

"Bento Box" is the more upbeat of today's two releases, with a melody that begs for a summer car ride with the windows down. Similar to the variety of compartmentalized treats you get in a bento box, being with the right person allows you to appreciate all of their wonderful traits, one by one. Lyrically expressive, this track creates visuals within itself.

On "American Idea", Sylo gets more introspective on the struggle of growing up never having examples in Western media of romantic relationships that involved people who represented his culture.

Elaborating further into this, Sylo said, "I wrote American idea to reflect on my life, particularly in love and identity. First it started with my view and relationship with romance itself. I realized growing up, how love that was portrayed in media (mostly Western) really played a part in creating this unrealistic and unhealthy view of love. It also caused me to disconnect more with myself physically, as I found everyone I was looking up to and fantasizing to someday be, did not look like me. I then soon found myself digging deeper and finding even more nuanced characteristics and views I had that was so deeply ingrained with Western media in general."

This dichotomy between what he was seeing and feeling led him to want to connect more with his Asian heritage. The thoughts always lingered that maybe if he grew up in a more Korean-rich environment, he would've perceived himself and his views on love much differently. Regardless, Sylo is proud of this personal journey and the capacity that his culture and heritage have to drive the entirety of his life.

Sylo is currently wrapping up his tour run with MICHELLE, with a final show tonight in New York at The Bowery Ballroom. The rest of this year will see new music and new shows to be announced as Sylo continues to hit his stride.

Raised in Toronto, ON, Sylo's take on R&B is inspired by his environment. He was born into a Korean family with religious roots. This inspired him to sing as a child in church services, leading him to learn several instruments at once.

Sylo's musical talents were further enhanced by his older sister who played 90s R&B and hip-hop to full effect. Once he learned how to apply his inspirations onto his own productions, he became driven to write and perform his own songs for the world. Sylo has now become known for his silky records that were created in his own bedroom studio. The work has received global recognition, charting virally on both Spotify and Apple Music.

Additionally, his songwriting skills have placed him in studios amongst GRAMMY-winning/nominated songwriters in Los Angeles, London and Toronto. This year has seen Sylo on tour supporting MICHELLE, with lots of other announcements still to come.

Listen to the new single here: