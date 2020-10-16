Sydney Sprague 'i refuse to die' Out Now

Singer/songwriter, Sydney Sprague, has signed to Rude Records.

Singer/songwriter, Sydney Sprague, has signed to Rude Records.

The 28-year-old carries the same fire, creativity, and wit of her 90's pop idols, combined with her familiar-yet-surprising hooks and hard-hitting, topical lyrics.

I'm so grateful that I get to continue to do what I love thanks to Rude," says Sydney on her signing. "To have the support of this team, especially during this odd time, is a literal dream come true. I can't wait to show you what we've got planned."

Her single "i refuse to die" is out now and can be streamed here: https://sydneysprague.lnk.to/irefusetodie. Fans can also check out the official lyric video for the song below.

While the song was written before the nightmare that is 2020, Sydney could feel the negative energy looming and this song was written as a manifestation. The previous year felt too good to be true and the suspicion and paranoia at the onslaught of something terrible coming was bound to happen. "This song is a desperate wish for good luck," explains Sydney. "but looking around at the world it feels like it didn't work."

Sydney Sprague makes music for the end of the world. With everything seemingly imploding in on itself, there's one thing we can all try to be - authentic - and it's the one word that best describes Sydney's songwriting.

Her new single "steve" is coming soon. Fans can now pre-save or pre-add the single through this link: https://sydneysprague.lnk.to/steve

Watch the lyric video here:

View More Music Stories Related Articles