Sydney Sprague Releases 'end of the world' Music Video

Sydney Sprague has released the new music video for the song "end of the world" taken from her critically acclaimed album 'maybe i will see you at the end of the world', which is out now through Rude Records. Fans can watch the music video below.

Her songs and music videos for "quitter", "object permanence", "staircase failure" and "steve" have grabbed the attention of places like NPR, Refinery29, Under The Radar, Atwood Magazine, CLASH Magazine, The Line of Best Fit, UPROXX and more who steadily keep Sydney's songs in their New Music Friday highlights of the week. She's also been added to Spotify's top indie playlists such as Fresh Finds and Amazon's Fresh Indie.

Sydney Sprague makes music for the end of the world. With everything seemingly imploding in on itself, there's one thing we can all try to be: authentic, and that's the one word that best describes Sydney's songwriting. There's a connection felt immediately between Sydney and the listener. She's able to vocalize everything everyone can't put into words sometimes, and holds a rhythm that blurs the line between melancholy and elation.

Fans can purchase 'maybe i will see you at the end of the world' here or stream it through their preferred music platforms.

Watch the video here: