Sweet Nobody Releases 'Five Star Diary' Single Ahead of New Album

This week Sweet Nobody's final single ahead of their upcoming sophomore LP is being premiered on XMU via Little Steven's Underground Garage. Watch the video for "Five Star Diary" here. Sweet Nobody's We're Trying Our Best is due out this Friday.

The track is the fourth single off of their new album, following "Not a Good Judge," "Why Don't You Break My Heart," "Other Humans," and "Young In Love."

Recorded prior to the pandemic and initially intended for release in the summer of 2020, Sweet Nobody's sophomore full-length, We're Trying Our Best, found itself waylaid by the same unexpected reality as the rest of us. While there was no way of knowing what lay ahead for humanity in general when lead singer/lyricist Joy Deyo was writing the album, she was dealing with her own challenge, living with chronic pain from an illness that resisted proper diagnosis and treatment, and her experience of trying to learn to live with it informed her songwriting.

The band's lineup consists of Joy Deyo (guitar/vox), Brian Dishon (drums/guitar/vox), Casey Snyder (guitar), and Adam Nolan (bass). Their sophomore LP was recorded between Hurley Studios and producer/engineer, Joel Jerome's garage. We're Trying Our Best may have been delayed but in some ways, it has come at the right time.

Listen to the new track here: