Swedish Band Ghost Reveal Skeletour World Tour 2026 Dates

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Rock band Ghost has confirmed its SKELETOUR WORLD TOUR for 2026, with an announcement of 20 new North American dates kicking off January 21 at the Kia Center in Orlando, FL, and running through February 23 at the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles.

Tickets for U.S. dates will first be available via Citi and Verizon presales (details below). The artist presale will begin on Tuesday, September 30 at 10am local time. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on-sale starting Friday, October 3 at 10am local time here.

The SKELETOUR WORLD TOUR has featured the live debut of songs from SKELETÁ, GHOST’s sixth album and first to reach #1 on the Billboard 200. Released April 25 via Loma Vista Recordings, SKELETÁ’s #1 debut marked the first time a hard rock album topped the US album chart since 2020 — and also saw #1 debuts in the GRAMMY-winning theatrical rock outfit’s native Sweden as well as Germany, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Switzerland and Finland.

Having sold half a million tickets and counting, the SKELETOUR WORLD TOUR continues a North American swing that included GHOST’s historic first-ever sold-out headlining show at New York’s Madison Square Garden on July 22.

SKELETOUR WORLD TOUR 2026 will be a phone-free experience. Phones will be secured in Yondr pouches. Guests maintain possession of their phones at all times.

Citi is the official card of the SKELETOUR WORLD TOUR. Citi cardmembers in the U.S. will have access to presale tickets beginning Monday, September 29 at 10am local time until Thursday, September 25 at 10pm local time through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details, visit here.

Verizon will offer customers an exclusive presale for the SKELETOUR WORLD TOUR in the U.S. – no strings attached, simply for being a Verizon customer. The presale for select shows runs from Monday, September 29 at 10am local time until Thursday, September 25 at 10pm local time. Visit myAccess in the My Verizon app for more details. Learn more about Verizon Access here.

GHOST SKELETOUR WORLD TOUR 2026

Wed Jan 21 — Orlando, FL — Kia Center

Thu Jan 22 — Jacksonville, FL — VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

Sat Jan 24 — Knoxville, TN — Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center

Sun Jan 25 — Charlotte, NC — Spectrum Center

Mon Jan 26 — Greenville, SC — Bon Secours Wellness Arena

Wed Jan 28 — Uncasville, CT — Mohegan Sun Arena

Fri Jan 30 — Montreal, QC — Bell Centre

Sat Jan 31 — Toronto, ON — Scotiabank Arena

Mon Feb 02 — Columbus, OH — Nationwide Arena

Wed Feb 04 — Cincinnati, OH — Heritage Bank Center

Thu Feb 05 — Peoria, IL — Peoria Civic Center Arena

Sat Feb 07 — Tulsa, OK — BOK Center

Tue Feb 10 — Salt Lake City, UT — Delta Center

Thu Feb 12 — Spokane, WA — Spokane Arena

Sat Feb 14 — Vancouver, BC — Rogers Arena

Sun Feb 15 — Seattle, WA — Climate Pledge Arena

Tue Feb 17 — Portland, OR — Moda Center

Fri Feb 20 — Sacramento, CA — Golden 1 Center

Sat Feb 21 — Anaheim, CA — Honda Center

Mon Feb 23 — Inglewood, CA — Intuit Dome

Photo credit: Ryan Chang