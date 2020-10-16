Superlove Announce Self-Titled EP Out November 13

Bristol's exciting noise-pop band Superlove.

Bristol's exciting noise-pop band Superlove have announced their brand new self-titled EP, due for release on November 13, 2020 via Rude Records.

The EP is 5 songs with a perfect harmony of pop rock sensibilities & deep hitting topics delivered with both charm and swagger to rival their peers.

"We've been so excited for the release of this EP for so long now. We finished recording the songs over a year ago so it honestly feels good to finally say it's coming out." says Jacob Rice (singer).

"Songs like 'Untouchable' and 'Life is Great' are definitely a step into a direction of music we're wanting to explore a lot more moving forward, we can't wait to see the reaction to that side of the band. We've always wanted to keep things as diverse as we can in order to keep it interesting for ourselves and our audience. We're so proud of all of these songs and what they represent to us. We hope they can bring a lot of positivity into peoples lives and provide some form of escapism for people who need it right now."

"Prepare to be blown away." -Rock Sound

Watch the video for "Untouchable" below.

EP Tracklist:

01. I Love It

02. Life Is Great

03. THINK ABT U

04. Bruce

05. Untouchable

