Super American Will Release New Album 'SUP'

Super American have announced details surrounding their upcoming new album 'SUP' out October 22, 2021 via Wax Bodega.

Their new song "free bird" is now available to stream on all digital platforms at this link: https://lnk.to/freebird or have fun watching the Benjamin Lieber directed music video with cool visual effects done by Matt West of the band Neck Deep here: https://youtu.be/AW4xbVRWO80

"You can't believe in nothing/If you're caked in mud for something/Cuz we're sewn inside each other". "free bird" thrashes in, setting the tone pretty quickly for what the new album is all about.

Video game fans will be hit with nostalgia as it plays off of the Cruis'n USA arcade game. "When Ben first approached me with the idea for this video I was immediately excited, says West. "I'm a huge video game nerd, so getting to create our own little world for the band was a lot of fun. Ben kept hitting me with crazy idea after crazy idea and every time we managed to get them into the video in some capacity. Very proud of this one, thanks to SUP for having me on board!"

Watch the music video for "free bird" below.

The upcoming album, 'SUP', is correspondingly confrontational, less polite, and palpably angry. The record's title-which the band describe as at once abrasive, confrontational, and casual -is a nod to the rawness of these feelings.

Written between multi-instrumentalists Matt Cox and Patrick Feeley, it's about fear and the tongue-in-cheek inversion of it. Its seams burst with breakneck indie rock, well-caffeinated pop punk, and breezy emo that, at their heart, all prop up a central tension: life is a goddamn incredible miracle, so why do we have to feel so scared and sty all the time?

The album marks the culmination of that friendship built on the ensuing years spent writing songs together as a means to deal with the desperate contradiction's life throws your way. It's a documentation of contemporary Western life: jacked-up, blown-out, bloodshot, confused, lonesome, searching, and hopeful.