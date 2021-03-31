Sunny Bones Release New Single 'Echoes Of You'

Sunny Bones have released their brand new single 'Echoes Of You', a charming blend of dream pop, Americana and indie examining the complex feelings of love.

Regarding the single singer Helen Anderson says, "'Echoes of You' is about that feeling you get when you're in a new happy relationship, but the memories of your ex creep in and haunt you, which make you confused and question your feelings. Love is a complex subject and can rear its head when you least expect it or at times of vulnerability, often distorting facts and memories to suit a narrative that you prefer as to the reality."

Sunny Bones emerged at the end of last year with the debut single 'Be Cool', introducing their unique sound and showcasing their eye-catching creativity with its incredible video , highlighting the beautiful juxtaposition of living a mundane existence whilst dressed in a riot of Cirque du Soleil costuming.

Sunny Bones are Helen Anderson and Ben Asker. The pair came to know each other through their previous band Box Of Light whose past incarnation saw them play festivals such as Latitude, Green Man, Secret Garden Party and more.

When those days were over, Helen and Ben decided to collaborate on a sound that they thought was more to their taste. Giving less of a damn about what was 'cool', they wanted to create music they both loved, but which reflected on real experiences of growing up and relationships in your 20s.

Having similar music tastes and enjoying acts such as Alvvays, Daniel Romano, Julia Jacklin, Best Coast and Zephaniah O'Hora to Dolly Parton, The Beatles and the whole spectrum of classic rock, they have created a sound that resonates with familiarity whilst creating something new.

Growing up and moving on from their previous lives, Sunny Bones captures the personal growth of Helen and Ben, drawing together their experiences, hardships and self-development through unapologetic lyrics and honesty, laid on a bed of nostalgia from their country roots.

