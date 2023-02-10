Sun Lo (ATTLAS & Richard Walters) Shares the Otherworldly 'Heights'

The atmospheric electronica duo of ATTLAS and Richard Walters, monikered Sun Lo, announce their debut album Shapes In My Head due out April 28th via Nettwerk. Despite having never met in real life, the dually acclaimed artists join forces on a project that aims to fuse the world of the club with that of the songwriter.

Though it's not a concept album, ATTLAS's production and Walters' lyrics coalesced around a single narrative, inspired by Kazuo Ishiguro's 2021 novel Klara and the Sun, a work of dystopian sci-fi in which an artificial intelligence examines its relationship with the human world.

The latest expression of their jointly created world comes in the form of new single "Heights." Immersive and emotive, the delicate layers and mind-bending movements from ATTLAS compliment Walters' soaring, euphoric vocal melody.

Sun Lo describes "Heights" as "a song about fragility and understanding, and the journey to reaching that point of empathy. It's coming from an environmental point of view, but also applicable to emotional brittleness in humans."

Watch the new music video here: