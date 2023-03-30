Summer Salt Share 'Supermoon' From new LP 'Campanita'

Austin, Texas trop-pop duo Summer Salt (singer/guitarist Matthew Terry and drummer Eugene Chung) are fresh off an incredible string of dates in Asia where the band sold out three headline shows and played to thousands of fans at music festivals.

To mark their stateside return they're sharing the new song "Supermoon", the latest single off their forthcoming album Campanita, due out May 9th via Wax Bodega. It follows lead single and title track "Campanita", praised by Paste as "a perfect example of their masterclass command of hooks, melodies, and feel-good vibes."

This spring and summer Summer Salt will embark upon a major tour of the United States. Upcoming tour dates can be found below and at summersalt.band/tour.

"My family and I were getting really into moon phases at the time when I was piecing together 'Supermoon'" shares Terry.

"Melissa, my wife, believes in the charges of the full moon and so we ritually do moon water and if it's a supermoon you are supercharged after drinking the water. I wanted to create a pop song that had a very 'follow along' story of a character who makes a supermoon appear to save themselves at the end.

After many attempts I went back to music skills I'm a little better at and that is making jazzy pop tunes with more environmental/descriptive lyrics. I took inspiration from songs sung in the 40s and 50s, one that I imagined a lonely sailor would sing in some old port town, filled with chromatic half steps to give it that surfy ocean music thing.

I put the word supermoon at the end of the chorus and freaked! I loved it. All in all this song became something more genuine to me as I gave into the kind of music I make without trying too hard."

Campanita takes its title from a nickname given to Terry's late sister, Madeleine, by their grandmother. When Maddie and Terry's cousin, Angelina, passed away in January 2021, Terry was shaken to his core; it was the first time he'd experienced this kind of loss. He became determined to create something that would live on and celebrate the life of both his sister and cousin forever.

The album is a breezy, blissful, and intimate monument to love, family, and everything in between. Its 12 tracks meander through sun-soaked and rose-tinted memories, deep rooted relationships and loss. The album drifts across a palette of dreamy jazz, bedroom pop, beachy bossa nova, and desert-night indie rock.

There are guitars, keys, and gorgeous, cloud-light harmonies, but there are strings, synths, horns, and harmonicas, too.

The process of creating Campanita, the band's fourth full-length release, allowed Terry to stay close to his sister and cousin, and the end result is a work that will not die: it will live on forever, drifting through the heavy, warm southwestern air.

The LP is a bold step forward in Summer Salt's skyward arc. Throughout the record's creation, drummer, percussionist, and keyboardist Chung experimented with new sonic elements, building a sound that's fuller and more textured. "As we get older and write more songs, Matt and I are getting more interested in the production side of things and trying to make things sound a little different than what we've been doing," says Chung.

Terry says of the writing process and the difficulty in writing about something so emotional, "Sometimes when I would be writing lyrics, it almost felt like they were gifts. It was like they were given to me." More than any record before it, Terry and Chung are excited to put Campanita into the world.

"It's here forever," says Chung. "Time can't take this away from us."

Listen to the new single here:

Upcoming Tour Dates

MAY

30 - Nashville, TN @ The Basement East

31 - Atlanta, GA @ Hell at The Masquerade

JUNE

01 - Tampa, FL @ The Orpheum

02 - Orlando, FL @ The Abbey

03 - Charleston, SC @ The Music Farm

04 - Asheville, NC @ The Grey Eagle

06 - Washington, DC @ Union Stage

07 - Asbury Park, NJ @ House of Independents

08 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Bowl

09 - Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club

10 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Foundry

13 - Toronto, ON @ The Axis Club

14 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Thunderbird Music Hall

15 - Columbus, OH @ Mahall's

16 - Detroit, MI @ El Club

17 - Chicago, IL @ Metro

18 - Minneapolis, MN @ Varsity Theatre

20 - St. Louis, MO @ Delmar Hall

21 - Lawrence, KS @ The Bottleneck

22 - Oklahoma City, OK @ 89th St.

JULY

07 - Dallas, TX @ The Echo Lounge

08 - Austin, TX @ Mohawk

09 - Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live

11 - Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom

12 - San Diego, CA @ The Observatory

14 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Regent

15 - Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory

16 - San Jose, CA @ The Ritz

18 - San Francisco, CA @ August Hall

19 - Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades

21 - Portland, OR @ Aladdin Theater

22 - Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile

23 - Spokane, WA @ Knitting Factory

25 - Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory

26 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot

27 - Denver, CO @ Gothic Theatre

Photo Credit: Ian Wellman