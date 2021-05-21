Summer Salt Announces New Album, Shares New Single

Indie pop duo Summer Salt is excited to share their new single, "Clover," out now. "Clover" is the latest from the band's forthcoming album Sequoia Moon, which is set to be released on June 25th via Cherry Lime Records. You can listen to the new song now here: https://orcd.co/clover. Fore more information, or to pre-order Sequoia Moon, please visit: www.summersalt.band.

"This song is about a friend or partner, whoever they may be, that pulls you out of whatever you're going through. The clover to your crimson," shares Matthew Terry. "I was listening to this song a lot during the time when I was writing Clover. Crimson and Clover that is. I guess deep down it's a song about green eyes, green heart emojis, green luck. Sentimental things like that for us."

Summer Salt will be hitting the road this fall for a North American headline tour. Kicking off on September 8th, the two month run includes stops in Austin, Brooklyn, Chicago, Los Angeles, and more. Tickets are on-sale now at: www.summersalt.band/tour.

As kids, Summer Salt knew what they were running toward. Now, they're ready to ruminate on what they've left behind.

In a way, the trop-pop duo - singer/guitarist Matthew Terry and drummer Eugene Chung - have been building to their brand-new album, Sequoia Moon, ever since jettisoning their Dallas, Texas, hometown for the arts-and-culture oasis of Austin after graduating high school in the early 2010s. The band quickly rose through the ranks of the local Austin scene with their 2014 debut Driving To Hawaii, teeming with both the escapism and recklessness of youth and the composure and charm of '60s-era pop, doo wop and bossa nova.

2018's Happy Camper, 2019's Honeyweed and 2020's Avenue G further cemented the band's place as one of the indie genre's brightest stars. Summer Salt soared past 1 million monthly Spotify listeners and toured the world, all as Live Nation's Ones To Watch and American Songwriter hailed them for their breezy, synesthetic soundscapes.

That streak will continue with Sequoia Moon. Produced by Phil Ek (Modest Mouse, Built To Spill, Fleet Foxes), the 12-song set, due out June 25 through Cherry Lime Records, finds Terry and Chung contemplating many of the same themes that drove them to pursue their dreams a decade ago - leaving, longing, returning back again - with the benefit of years in the rearview mirror.

The songs are culled from diverse periods throughout the band's history - standout "Colors Of Your Love," among others, dates all the way back to 2013 - but their themes are timeless and indelible, detailing life at its most basic: the push toward a bright, bold future while looking back fondly on what's led you there.

That juxtaposition is well represented musically, too. The hallmarks of Summer Salt are alive and well - the jazzy dynamism of "Hocus Pocus" and first single "Monday's Facil," the peaceful solemnity of "Trouble In Paradise" - while newer elements like synths and additional percussion push the band's sound forward with a newfound moodiness and tension.

"We loved writing this album with the hope that other people can relate to our stories and bring them some peace this summer," Chung says.