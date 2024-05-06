Suki Waterhouse to Embark on Headline THE SPARKLEMUFFIN TOUR

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Musician and Sub Pop recording artist SUKI WATERHOUSE has announced THE SPARKLEMUFFIN TOUR, a brand new headlining trek that will visit 24 cities across North America this Fall.

THE SPARKLEMUFFIN TOUR will kick off on Saturday, September 28th in Denver at Mission Ballroom and will make stops in Los Angeles, New York City, Chicago, Boston, Toronto, Montreal, and more.

The tour will feature direct support from RCA Records act Debbii Dawson on September 28th, and her Sub Pop labelmate Bully from October 17th through December 21st (select dates).

Special fan presales for THE SPARKLEMUFFIN TOUR begin Wednesday, May 8th at 8am (local) and end Friday, May 10th at 9 am (local). Fans can RSVP here to receive the artist presale code on Wednesday. Tickets for the general public will be on sale Friday, May 10th at 10 am (local) here.

The announcement comes on the heels of her Coachella debut closing out the Gobi stage both weekends. She performed her new singles “My Fun” and “Faded” along with fan favorites like “Nostalgia,” “Too Love,” “OMG,” and her newly-certified Platinum single “Good Looking,” along with a cover of the Oasis classic “Don’t Look Back In Anger.”

The upcoming series of dates follows a ramped-up year of Suki playing some of the largest crowds of her career in South America (Lollapalooza in Argentina, Brazil, and Chile), the US (Governors Ball, Ohana, Lollapalooza, Austin City Limits Festival, and now Coachella), and Mexico (at Corona Capital).

The tour will be in support of Suki’s forthcoming album, which includes “Faded,” “My Fun,” “To Love,” and “OMG,” and is due out later this year worldwide on Sub Pop.

For more ticket information, please visit HERE.



SUKI WATERHOUSE ‘THE SPARKLEMUFFIN TOUR’ 2024 DATES:

Sat. Sep. 28 - Denver, CO - Mission Ballroom *

Thu. Oct. 17 - Houston, TX - House of Blues ^

Fri. Oct. 18 - Austin, TX - ACL Live at the Moody Theater ^

Sat. Oct. 19 - Dallas, TX - The Factory in Deep Ellum ^

Mon. Oct. 21 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren ^

Tue. Oct. 22 - San Diego, CA - The Sound ^

Wed. Oct. 23 - Los Angeles, CA - Greek Theatre ^

Fri. Oct. 25 - San Francisco, CA - The Warfield

Mon. Oct. 28 - Vancouver, BC - Commodore Ballroom ^

Tue. Oct. 30 - Portland, OR - Roseland Theater ^

Mon. Dec. 02 - Kansas City, MO - The Truman ^

Tue. Dec. 03 - St. Louis, MO - The Factory ^

Wed. Dec. 04 - Indianapolis, IN - Egyptian Room at Old National Centre ^

Fri. Dec. 06 - Cleveland, OH - The Agora ^

Sat. Dec. 07 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Paramount ^

Tue. Dec. 10 - Philadelphia, PA - Franklin Music Hall ^

Wed. Dec. 11 - Washington, DC - The Anthem ^

Fri. Dec. 13 - Boston, MA - Roadrunner ^

Sat. Dec. 14 - Montreal, QC - MTELUS ^

Sun. Dec. 15 - Toronto, ON - HISTORY ^

Tue. Dec. 17 - Royal Oak, MI - Royal Oak Music Theatre ^

Wed. Dec. 18 - Chicago, IL - The Salt Shed ^

Thu. Dec. 19 - Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium ^

Sat. Dec. 21 - Atlanta, GA - The Eastern ^

^ w/ Bully

* w/ Debbii Dawson

About Suki Waterhouse

Sub Pop recording artist Suki Waterhouse has worked nonstop since the May 2022 release of I Can’t Let Go, her label debut. Later that year, she released the “Nostalgia” single and the Milk Teeth EP (featuring the newly Platinum-certified viral hit, “Good Looking”). In 2023, Suki released the monumental ballad “To Love.” She embarked on a wildly successful headline tour and would go on to perform in front of the largest festival crowds of her career in North and South America.

In 2024, Suki released the jubilant “OMG” and the sparkling “My Fun” and “Faded” ahead of her well-received Coachella debut, closing out the Gobi stage. “To Love,” “OMG,” “My Fun,” and “Faded” will be on her forthcoming album due out this year. Suki will also support that release with “The Sparklemuffin Tour,” her headlining tour this fall.

Photo Credit: Jeremy Soma

