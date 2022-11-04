Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Suki Waterhouse Shares 'Milk Teeth' EP

Suki Waterhouse Shares 'Milk Teeth' EP

Waterhouse recently confirmed the Coolest Place in the World Tour.

Register for Music News

Get local news, offers & more...

Nov. 04, 2022  

Milk Teeth, the new EP from multitalented British vocalist and songwriter Suki Waterhouse, is out today via Sub Pop Records-listen to the EP and find it available across various formats here. Milk Teeth features five songs from Waterhouse's early career plus one previously unreleased track, "Neon Signs."

Additionally, Waterhouse recently confirmed the Coolest Place in the World Tour, a run of North American headline dates with sold out stops in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago and more.

The new dates follow confirmation of nearly sold out headline dates in the U.K. and Europe and a recently wrapped North American tour with Father John Misty, which included stops at the legendary Red Rocks Amphitheater, Los Angeles' Hollywood Forever Cemetery, New York's Radio City Music Hall and more

She also recently shared two new versions of her viral song, "Good Looking"-listen to the strippped version here and the remix by Canadian producer BLOND:ISH here. The original version of the track, which went viral on TikTok and peaked at #1 on Spotify's Viral USA Chart, continues to accumulate more than 700 thousand streams daily across Spotify, Apple Music and Amazon Music.

Furthermore, Waterhouse recently shared the video for her new song "Nostalgia," directed by Émilie Richard-Froozanand filmed in Ireland-watch here. "Nostalgia," which NYLON says "washes over you like a sepia-toned cloud and reverie," is Suki's first new music since her debut album, I Can't Let Go, was released to critical acclaim in May via Sub Pop Records-get it here. The album was executive produced by Grammy-nominated Brad Cook (The War On Drugs, Bon Iver) and features previously released singles "Moves," "My Mind" and "Melrose Meltdown."

Growing up in London, multi-talented actress, model and musician Suki Waterhouse gravitated toward music at an early age, finding inspiration in the likes of Alanis Morisette, Missy Elliott, Oasis and more. She initially teased her pivot to music with a series of singles, generating nearly 20 million total streams independently, with critical acclaim from NYLON, DUJOUR, Lemonade Magazine and more.

Listen to the new EP here:

Suki Waterhouse Tour Dates

November 22 - London, UK - Heaven
November 23 - Paris, FR - Les Etoiles Theatre
November 25 - Amsterdam, NL - Tolhuistuin
November 26 - Hamburg, DE - Kent Club
November 27 - Berlin, DE - Lido
January 10 - Santa Ana, CA - Constellation Room
January 11 - San Francisco, CA - August Hall
January 13 - Tacoma, WA - ALMA
January 14 - Portland, OR - Wonder Ballroom
January 17 - Salt Lake City, UT - Soundwell
January 18 - Denver, CO - Bluebird Theater
January 20 - Minneapolis, MN - Fine Line
January 21 - Chicago, IL - Metro
January 22 - Detroit, MI - El Club
January 24 - Toronto, ON - The Axis Club
January 25 - Montreal, QC - Le Studio TD
January 27 - Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer
January 28 - New York, NY - Webster Hall
January 29 - Boston, MA - Paradise Rock Club
January 31 - Washington, D.C. - The Black Cat
February 1 - Carrboro, NC - Cat's Cradle
February 3 - Atlanta, GA - Terminal West
February 4 - Nashville, TN - The Basement East
February 6 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues
February 7 - Austin, TX - Antone's Nightclub
February 9 - Phoenix, AZ - The Crescent Ballroom
February 10 - Los Angeles, CA - The Fonda Theatre



Paramore Announces North America Arena Tour Photo
Paramore Announces North America Arena Tour
Produced by Live Nation, the tour kicks off on May 23rd at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, NC and makes stops at some of North America’s most iconic venues such as New York’s Madison Square Garden, Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena, Austin’s Moody Center, Los Angeles’ Kia Forum, Seattle’s Climate Pledge Arena and more.
Camila Cabello Releases Ill Be Home For Christmas Photo
Camila Cabello Releases 'I'll Be Home For Christmas'
Camila Cabello has released her rendition of 'I'll Be Home For Christmas'. Cabello recently starred as the title role in Amazon Prime's Cinderella, which was released in September and her album 'Familia' is set to be released soon. Watch the new performance now!
SG Lewis Shares New Track LIFETIME Photo
SG Lewis Shares New Track 'LIFETIME'
British singer-songwriter, producer and DJ, SG Lewis, shares “Lifetime,” the next taste of his forthcoming album. Watch the Jason Lester-directed music video now! ”Lifetime” follows the news that SG Lewis’ second full-length album AudioLust & HigherLove will be released in early 2023.
Thumper Release New Single Summer Assault Photo
Thumper Release New Single 'Summer Assault'
“Summer Assault” sees THUMPER venture into new territory as they release their first brand new offering since their debut album released in 2022. The single comes off the back of their extensive European, UK and Irish tour, including sell out shows in Amsterdam, London, Paris and Dublin’s Whelan’s.

From This Author - Michael Major


Ryan Reynolds to Receive 'The People's Icon' Award at 2022 'People's Choice Awards'Ryan Reynolds to Receive 'The People's Icon' Award at 2022 'People's Choice Awards'
November 3, 2022

Reynolds was nominated for a Golden Globe and Grammy award for his work on the “Deadpool” franchise. Reynold’s most recent film “The Adam Project,” which he also produced, is currently Netflix's fourth most-viewed English-language movie of all time. He can next be seen in the musical comedy “Spirited” opposite Will Ferrell and Octavia Spencer,
SG Lewis Shares New Track 'LIFETIME'SG Lewis Shares New Track 'LIFETIME'
November 3, 2022

British singer-songwriter, producer and DJ, SG Lewis, shares “Lifetime,” the next taste of his forthcoming album. Watch the Jason Lester-directed music video now! ”Lifetime” follows the news that SG Lewis’ second full-length album AudioLust & HigherLove will be released in early 2023.
Adam Devine, Melissa Villaseñor & More Join REINDEER IN HERE CBS Holiday SpecialAdam Devine, Melissa Villaseñor & More Join REINDEER IN HERE CBS Holiday Special
November 3, 2022

REINDEER IN HERE’s cast includes Adam Devine voicing Blizzard “Blizz;” Jim Gaffigan voicing Santa; Melissa Villaseñor voicing Candy; Henry Winkler voicing Smiley; Candace Cameron Bure voicing Pinky; Donald Faison voicing Bucky; Jo Koy voicing Hawk; Gabriel Bateman voicing Theo; and Brooke Monroe Conaway voicing Isla.
David Foster, Kat McPhee & More to Perform on 24TH ANNUAL A HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS AT THE GROVEDavid Foster, Kat McPhee & More to Perform on 24TH ANNUAL A HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS AT THE GROVE
November 3, 2022

The special, which takes place at The Grove in Los Angeles, will enhance the inspirational stories of several American families with performances by extraordinary artists, including Estefan, Andy Grammer, Little Big Town and David Foster & Kat McPhee.
LL Cool J to Host NATIONAL CHRISTMAS TREE LIGHTING: CELEBRATING 100 YEARSLL Cool J to Host NATIONAL CHRISTMAS TREE LIGHTING: CELEBRATING 100 YEARS
November 3, 2022

This beloved American tradition, celebrating its 100th ceremony, is presented by the National Park Service (NPS) and National Park Foundation (NPF) and will feature Gloria Estefan, Andy Grammer, Joss Stone, Shania Twain, “The President’s Own” United States Marine Band and more singing holiday classics.