Sub-Radio Tugs at Heartstrings with Music Video for DREAMCATCHER

The absolutely captivating Indie Pop group Sub-Radio have teamed up with Vanyaland to premiere the music video for "Dreamcatcher" today. Paired with the effervescent quality of the recently released single, the video perfectly illustrates that moment of "What If" when you first see that person that could forever change your life. Fans can watch the video today below!

"We've almost never written a straightforward 'love song,' and almost looked at it like a challenge." shares Adam Bradley (Vocals) on the track. "Dreamcatcher" is available to stream today at spoti.fi/2RFzQDe and joins previously released single"Room For You" from the band's forthcoming EP, Dog Years, due out July 19th. Produced by Dylan Bauld (Flor, Halsey, LIGHTS) and mixed by Andrew Maury (Shawn Mendes, COIN, Post Malone), Dog Years shows Sub-Radio fully embracing different styles, textures and energies throughout 5 cohesive tracks.

Watch the video here:

Dog Years Track Listing

1. Better Than That

2. Room For You

3. Dreamcatcher

4. Million And One

5. Instincts

Sub-Radio is on the road for the "Know You Better" US Tour. The band is traveling across the US before wrapping up on July 26th for a special show in the band's hometown of Washington, D.C. A full list of tour dates are below, but please stay tuned to Sub-Radio's social media accounts for more details and ticket information.

Upcoming US Tour Dates

July 8 - Des Moines, IA - Leftys

July 12 - Nashville, TN - Back Corner

July 13 - Louisville, KY - Third Street Dive

July 14 - Cincinnati, OH - Northside Tavern

July 15 - PJ's Lager House - Detroit

July 16 - Syracuse, NY - Lost Horizon

July 18 - New York, NY - Rockwood Music Hall Stage 2

July 26 - Washington, D.C.

Sub-Radio is Adam Bradley (vocals), Matt Prodanovich (guitar, vocals), Michael Pereira (drums), John Fengya (keys, guitar, vocals), Barry Siford (bass) and Kyle Cochran (guitar, keys).





Related Articles View More Music Stories

More Hot Stories For You