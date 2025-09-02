Styx and Chicago Unite for 'The Windy Cities Tour - All The Hits…Your Kind Of Tour'

🎭 NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Multi-Platinum rockers Chicago and Styx are joining together for their first-ever co-headlining tour, coming to venues nationwide with “The Windy Cities Tour - All The Hits…Your Kind of Tour” that kicks off July 13 in West Palm Beach, FL and wraps September 6 in Los Angeles, CA.

Styx and Chicago will be offering their own exclusive pre-sales along with VIP packages beginning Tuesday, December 2 at 10am local time. Mastercard* and Citi cardmembers will also have access to presale tickets in the U.S. beginning December 2 at 10am and 12pm local time, respectively. Mastercard presales are only available for Austin and Kansas City shows. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale beginning Friday, December 5 at 10am local time here.

“We are excited about the summer tour,” says Chicago trumpeter Lee Loughnane. “Chicago has never toured with Styx before so it's going to be a lot of fun, we're looking forward to it.”

“In my early days of live performing I had several mentors who were kind enough to let me join in and play with them despite not being able to read charts,” adds Styx singer/guitarist Tommy Shaw. “Rod Henley, Ricky Parsons, Bobby and Larry Moore, Eddie Wohlford, Wimpy Jones, Country Boy Eddie and others gave me a shot. And I am thankful for that. By the time Chicago released their first album, I had enough experience to begin learning their amazing music on my own. Now, the idea of Styx touring with Chicago is a major thrill all on its own. We can’t wait to spend the summer with them!”

Tour Dates

Mon 7/13 West Palm Beach, FL iThink Financial Amphitheatre

Wed 7/15 Tampa, FL MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Fri 7/17 Alpharetta, GA Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Sat 7/18 Charlotte, NC PNC Music Pavilion

Mon 7/20 Bristow, VA Jiffy Lube Live

Tue 7/21 Camden, NJ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

Thu 7/23 Wantagh, NY Northwell at Jones Beach Theater

Sat 7/25 Gilford, NH BankNH Pavilion

Sun 7/26 Mansfield, MA Xfinity Center

Tue 7/28 Toronto, ONT. RBC Amphitheatre

Thu 7/30 Grand Rapids, MI Acrisure Amphitheatre

Sat 8/1 Rosemont, IL Allstate Arena

Sun 8/2 Noblesville, IN Ruoff Music Center

Wed 8/5 Cuyahoga Falls, OH Blossom Music Center

Thu 8/6 Cincinnati, OH Riverbend Music Center

Wed 8/19 Austin, TX Moody Center

Thu 8/20 Houston, TX The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion Sponsored by Huntsman

Mon 8/24 St. Louis, MO Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Tue 8/25 Kansas City, MO MORTON Amphitheater

Fri 8/28 Denver, CO Ball Arena

Sun 8/30 Salt Lake City, UT Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre

Tue 9/1 Phoenix, AZ Mortgage Matchup Center

Wed 9/2 Palm Desert, CA Acrisure Arena

Fri 9/4 Concord, CA Toyota Pavilion at Concord

Sun 9/6 Los Angeles, CA Kia Forum

About Chicago:

Chicago has sold more than 100 million albums worldwide and has been inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Chicago received The Recording Academy’s Lifetime Achievement Award from the GRAMMYS and was previously inducted into the GRAMMY Hall of Fame in 2014. They’ve earned two American Music Awards, been named Founding Artists of the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, and have a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, a Chicago street dedicated in their honor, and keys to and proclamations from an impressive list of U.S. cities. Band members Robert Lamm and James Pankow have been inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2017. Further to that, the band has 21 Top 10 singles, five consecutive Number One albums, 11 Number One singles and five Gold singles, with a total of 49 gold and platinum awards.

About Styx:

Styx's CIRCLING FROM ABOVE, their 18th studio album, was released earlier this year. Spanning 13 tracks, the album navigates the complexities of the human experience through the intersecting lenses of technology and nature. The album features contributions from all seven members of the band, including founding guitarist/vocalist James “JY” Young (affectionately known as “The Godfather of Styx”), guitarist/vocalist Tommy Shaw, original bassist Chuck Panozzo, longtime drummer Todd Sucherman, keyboardist/vocalist Lawrence Gowan, guitarist/vocalist Will Evankovich and bassist Terry Gowan.

Styx Photo Credit: Jason Powell

Chicago Photo Credit: Peter Curtis Pardini