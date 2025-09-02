Styx and Chicago Unite for 'The Windy Cities Tour - All The Hits…Your Kind Of Tour'

Tickets go on sale beginning Friday, December 5 at 10am local time
Multi-Platinum rockers Chicago and Styx are joining together for their first-ever co-headlining tour, coming to venues nationwide with “The Windy Cities Tour - All The Hits…Your Kind of Tour” that kicks off July 13 in West Palm Beach, FL and wraps September 6 in Los Angeles, CA.
Styx and Chicago will be offering their own exclusive pre-sales along with VIP packages beginning Tuesday, December 2 at 10am local time. Mastercard* and Citi cardmembers will also have access to presale tickets in the U.S. beginning December 2 at 10am and 12pm local time, respectively. Mastercard presales are only available for Austin and Kansas City shows. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale beginning Friday, December 5 at 10am local time here.
“We are excited about the summer tour,” says Chicago trumpeter Lee Loughnane. “Chicago has never toured with Styx before so it's going to be a lot of fun, we're looking forward to it.”
“In my early days of live performing I had several mentors who were kind enough to let me join in and play with them despite not being able to read charts,” adds Styx singer/guitarist Tommy Shaw. “Rod Henley, Ricky Parsons, Bobby and Larry Moore, Eddie Wohlford, Wimpy Jones, Country Boy Eddie and others gave me a shot. And I am thankful for that. By the time Chicago released their first album, I had enough experience to begin learning their amazing music on my own. Now, the idea of Styx touring with Chicago is a major thrill all on its own. We can’t wait to spend the summer with them!”
Mon 7/13 West Palm Beach, FL iThink Financial Amphitheatre
Wed 7/15 Tampa, FL MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
Fri 7/17 Alpharetta, GA Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
Sat 7/18 Charlotte, NC PNC Music Pavilion
Mon 7/20 Bristow, VA Jiffy Lube Live
Tue 7/21 Camden, NJ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
Thu 7/23 Wantagh, NY Northwell at Jones Beach Theater
Sat 7/25 Gilford, NH BankNH Pavilion
Sun 7/26 Mansfield, MA Xfinity Center
Tue 7/28 Toronto, ONT. RBC Amphitheatre
Thu 7/30 Grand Rapids, MI Acrisure Amphitheatre
Sat 8/1 Rosemont, IL Allstate Arena
Sun 8/2 Noblesville, IN Ruoff Music Center
Wed 8/5 Cuyahoga Falls, OH Blossom Music Center
Thu 8/6 Cincinnati, OH Riverbend Music Center
Wed 8/19 Austin, TX Moody Center
Thu 8/20 Houston, TX The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion Sponsored by Huntsman
Mon 8/24 St. Louis, MO Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Tue 8/25 Kansas City, MO MORTON Amphitheater
Fri 8/28 Denver, CO Ball Arena
Sun 8/30 Salt Lake City, UT Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre
Tue 9/1 Phoenix, AZ Mortgage Matchup Center
Wed 9/2 Palm Desert, CA Acrisure Arena
Fri 9/4 Concord, CA Toyota Pavilion at Concord
Sun 9/6 Los Angeles, CA Kia Forum
Chicago has sold more than 100 million albums worldwide and has been inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Chicago received The Recording Academy’s Lifetime Achievement Award from the GRAMMYS and was previously inducted into the GRAMMY Hall of Fame in 2014. They’ve earned two American Music Awards, been named Founding Artists of the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, and have a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, a Chicago street dedicated in their honor, and keys to and proclamations from an impressive list of U.S. cities. Band members Robert Lamm and James Pankow have been inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2017. Further to that, the band has 21 Top 10 singles, five consecutive Number One albums, 11 Number One singles and five Gold singles, with a total of 49 gold and platinum awards.
Styx's CIRCLING FROM ABOVE, their 18th studio album, was released earlier this year. Spanning 13 tracks, the album navigates the complexities of the human experience through the intersecting lenses of technology and nature. The album features contributions from all seven members of the band, including founding guitarist/vocalist James “JY” Young (affectionately known as “The Godfather of Styx”), guitarist/vocalist Tommy Shaw, original bassist Chuck Panozzo, longtime drummer Todd Sucherman, keyboardist/vocalist Lawrence Gowan, guitarist/vocalist Will Evankovich and bassist Terry Gowan.
Styx Photo Credit: Jason Powell
Chicago Photo Credit: Peter Curtis Pardini
Videos