Stray And The Soundtrack Drop 'Save The City' Cover Tonight To Celebrate The Season Finale Of HAWKEYE

Stray and the Soundtrack are releasing an epic cover song and music video tonight for fans of "Hawkeye" and the Marvel Universe -"Save The City" from "Rogers: The Musical," the fictional musical about Captain America featured in the first episode of Marvel Studios' new Disney+ original series "Hawkeye."



The song is composed by Marc Shaiman with lyrics by Shaiman and Scott Wittman, and performed by Shawn W. Smith and Michael Herlihy with special guests (in order of appearance) Elvie Ellis, Andrew Burton Kelley,Kelly Prendergast, Jake Mills, David Socolar,Brian Lundy and Olivia London. What makes this dream team extra special is that the "Avengers" joining the band on the recording are Shawn's castmates in the national tour of Sara Bareilles' "Waitress The Musical." Music production and orchestrations are by Michael Herlihy. The music video was directed and edited by Shawn W. Smith.



While Shawn has been traveling the country as Earl in "Waitress The Musical," Stray and the Soundtrack embarked on an ambitious plan to drop #StrayCovers on the first and third Tuesday of each month from September 2021-August 2022. Among the covers released thus far are Elton John's "Rocket Man," "I 2 I" from "A Goofy Movie," "88 MPH - Back In Time/The Power Of Love" from "Back To The Future," "Jack's Lament" from "The Nightmare Before Christmas," Peter Gabriel's "Sledgehammer," "Best Of Friends" from "The Fox and the Hound," and The Backstreet Boys' "I Want It That Way." The songs are available now on all streaming platforms.

Stray and the Soundtrack brings a collective 20 years of experience in the entertainment industry, a love for all genres of music, and a flair for the theatrical. The band's debut CD features 11 original songs written, performed and produced by Shawn W. Smith and Michael Herlihy, plus a bonus track cover of Jim Steinman's "Bat Out Of Hell." Among the project's standouts are "Say Hi To The Devil" (a 70's-flavored jam band anthem), "Say When" (a 60's-style doowop jam), "Here On Mars" (a 90's-inspired alt rock banger), and "Don't Slip Away" (evoking memories of early 2000's prom ballads).

The creation of Stray And The Soundtrack originated when Shawn and Michael were touring the world working on "For The Record: The Brat Pack." Shawn hails from Buffalo, NY and is an accomplished actor/singer/songwriter who previously released a solo album, starred in multiple regional theatre casts across the country, and is currently a member of the national touring cast of "Waitress The Musical." Michael grew up in Lansdale, PA and is a masterful musician and producer who toured with "Chicago The Musical" and has produced singles and records for various artists in the New York and Los Angeles areas.