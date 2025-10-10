Straight No Chaser to Release First Holiday Album in 5 Years; First Single Now Streaming

Check out the new single “Christmas is Different” featuring singer-songwriter Hunter Hayes.
RIAA Gold Certified a cappella group Straight No Chaser have revealed the details of Holiday Road, their first full-length holiday album in five years. Holiday Road will be available everywhere October 24 from Green Hill Music, the group’s newly announced label home. Fans can pre-order the album on the group’s website here and get access to exclusive merchandise bundles.
With guest appearances from Mickey Guyton, Hunter Hayes, John Splithoff and Jose Mari Chan, the “King of Philippine Christmas Carols,” Holiday Road includes classic holiday standards, reverent Christmas hymns and originals. The 9-person group has unveiled “Christmas is Different” featuring 5x GRAMMY® nominated and PLATINUM-selling, multi-instrumentalist and singer-songwriter Hunter Hayes. Listen to it below.
Next Friday, October 17, the group will embark on the Holiday Road tour. The two and half month long trek takes Straight No Chaser across the US, concluding on New Year’s Eve in West Palm Beach, FL. Check out the list of dates below.
Holiday Road
Christmas is Different (featuring Hunter Hayes)
Underneath the Tree
Someday at Christmas
Very Merry Christmas
It's the Most Wonderful Time of the Year
Good to See You (featuring John Splithoff)
Grandma Got Run Over by a Reindeer
Keep Me Warm
Still, Still, Still
Blue Christmas (featuring Mickey Guyton)
All Alone on Christmas
Happy Christmas (War is Over)
Christmas in Our Hearts (featuring Jose Mari Chan)
October
17 - Findlay, OH - Donnell Theater
18 - Athens, OH - Templeton-Blackburn Alumni Memorial Auditorium
19 - Williamsport, PA - Community Arts Center
21 - Charleston, WV - Clay Center
22 - Huntsville, AL - Von Braun Center
23 - Meridian, MS - Riley Center
24 - Sandy Springs, GA - Byers Theatre
25 - Louisville, KY - Brown Theatre
26 - Richmond, KY - EKU Center for the Arts
28 - Nashville, TN - The Ryman Auditorium
29 - Evans, GA - Columbia County Performing Arts Center
30 - Auburn, AL - Woltosz Theatre
November
1 - Chattanooga, TN - Soldiers & Sailers Memorial Auditorium
2 - Greeneville, TN - Niswonger Performing Arts Center
4 - Fayetteville, AR - Baum Walker Hall at Walton Arts Center
5 - Des Moines, IA - Civic Center
6 - Minneapolis, MN - Pantages Theater of Minneapolis
7 - Effingham, IL - Effingham Performance Center
9 - Manhattan, KS - McCain Auditorium
11 - Austin, TX - Austin City Limits Live at Moody Theater
12 - Dallas, TX - Majestic Theatre
13 - Tulsa, OK - Chapman Music Hall
14 - Omaha, NE - Orpheum Theatre
15 - Denver, CO - Paramount Theatre
16 - Albuquerque, NM - Kiva Auditorium
18 - Mesa, AZ - Ikeda Theatre
19 - Thousand Oaks, CA - Kavli Theatre
20 - Palm Desert, CA - McCallum Theatre
21 - Brooks, CA - Cache Creek Casino Resort Event Center
22 - Salem, OR - Elsinore Theatre
23 - Seattle, WA - Paramount Theater
28 - Grand Rapids, MI - DeVos Performance Hall
30 - Appleton, WI - Fox Theatre
December
2 - Columbus, OH - Palace Theatre
3 - Rochester, NY - Auditorium Theatre
4 - Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall at Fenway
6 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun
7 - Easton PA - State Theatre for the Arts*
9 - Pittsburgh, PA - Benedum Theatre
10 - Cincinnati, OH - Taft Theatre
11 - Bloomington, IN - Indiana University Auditorium
13 - Detroit, MI - Masonic Temple Theatre
14 - Evansville, IN - Old National Events Plaza
19 - Indianapolis, IN - Murat Theatre
20 - Indianapolis, IN - Murat Theatre*
21 - Indianapolis, IN - Murat Theatre
27 - Orlando, FL - Walt Disney Theater
28 - Naples, FL - Hayes Hall
29 - Sarasota, FL - Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall
30 - Clearwater, FL - Ruth Eckerd Hall
31 - West Palm Beach, FL - Dreyfoos Hall
Initially formed at Indiana University, a cappella group Straight No Chaser emerged at the forefront of the modern-day a cappella movement, and has since sold more than three million albums worldwide, garnered more than a billion streams on Pandora alone, and sold more than 1.5 million concert tickets worldwide. In the fall of 2022, the group performed in more than 60 cities across the US with multiple sold-out shows, including their 26th consecutive sell-out in Indianapolis.
Photo credit: Jimmy Fontaine
Videos