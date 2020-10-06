Straight No Chaser Announce 'Social Christmasing'

The album is out November 6th.

A cappella group Straight No Chaser, whose breakthrough version of "The 12 Days of Christmas" brought them to the forefront a decade ago, have announced a new holiday album, Social Christmasing, out November 6 via SNC Records/Arts Music/Warner Music and available for pre-saving here. Exclusive pre-order packages with limited edition items are available via the group's site.

The nine members of Straight No Chaser recorded Social Christmasing from their hometowns all across the US while in quarantine. Produced by eight-time Grammy winner Kevin Killen (David Bowie, Peter Gabriel, U2), the album includes holiday standards like "Silver Bells" and "Frosty The Snowman;" a cover "A Long December," originally recorded by Counting Crows and recreated to encourage hope for 2021; and five new original songs. A full tracklist is included below, and a lyric video to accompany "A Long December" is available here today.

"Singing holiday music helped bring a sense of calm and a sense of hope for the group when we recorded in quarantine," said group member Seggie Isho. "What music is more 'feel good' than holiday music? As we sang about families and Christmas, it was a daily reminder of what is truly important in life. I hope that as people listen to this album and see us perform live, that feeling reaches them too."

