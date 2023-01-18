Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Story Of The Year Release New Single 'War'

Story Of The Year Release New Single 'War'

Tear Me To Pieces is set for a release on March 10, 2023 via SharpTone Records.

Jan. 18, 2023  

Story Of The Year have shared their newest single and music video "War", out now via SharpTone Records.

With verses that quickly build up to a hard-hitting chorus and wicked guitar riffs, "War" takes listeners on a journey through a cautionary tale of revenge. The accompanying music video is quintessential Story Of The Year, full of humor and personality, featuring the guys putting on the acting performance of a lifetime.

"'War' is about a person hellbent on getting revenge and ultimately finding no peace in the process," shares guitarist Ryan Phillips "Lyrics like 'this game will kill you in your sleep' directly refers to the mental toll of trying to get revenge on another person: it winds up consuming you and ultimately destroys any your life and any chance of a present, balanced existence."

Yesterday, the band also announced a hometown release show for their upcoming 6th studio album Tear Me To Pieces, taking place on March 11 at The Pageant in St. Louis, MO. Tickets are on sale Friday, January 20 at 10am CT. For more details and tickets, visit here.

Tear Me To Pieces is set for a release on March 10, 2023 via SharpTone Records. The new album is distinctly, invitingly, loudly Story Of The Year. Heartache, desperation, motivation, toxic relationships, pain, loss, anger - all of the essential ingredients of the classic Story Of The Year sound propel Tear Me to Pieces in dazzling new ways. The new album features previously released singles "Real Life," "Tear Me To Pieces," and "Take The Ride."

Fans can pre-save Tear Me To Pieces now here.

"I think this album will be a defining moment in our career," says Phillips. "When our fans hear it, they'll be like, 'Oh, s, these dudes are ready to go!' This is the sound of a band putting everything into it. If a new band came out with this album, I'd be texting everyone in my band about it."

Story Of The Year's debut album, Page Avenue, was one of the first of its kind to sell a million copies. "Until the Day I Die" endures as both an anthem and mission statement. Tours with Linkin Park, My Chemical Romance, Deftones, and The Used cemented Story Of The Year's reputation as a stunning and engaging live act.

The connection between the band and audience transformed Story Of The Year from teenagers working in a St. Louis pizza chain franchise into hard rock headliners. Fans grew together with Dan Marsala, Ryan Philips, Josh Wills, and Adam Russell, from Page Avenue (2003), In the Wake of Determination (2005), The Black Swan (2008), The Constant (2010), to Wolves (2017).

They specialize in intense, passionate, confessional compositions that inspire and empower. Songs like "The Antidote," "Real Life," "Miracle," "The Ghost of You and I," "Anthem of Our Dying Day," and "Take Me Back" resonate with anyone.

Watch the new music video here:



Braids Announce New Album Euphoric Recall Photo
Braids Announce New Album 'Euphoric Recall'
Love, all of it; the unbound bliss, the budding impulses, and the messy imperfections, a supernova swirled up in a suite of bold, melodic, symphonic pop songs surrendered to the present. Braids also released their new single 'Evolution,' a clear eyed and calm banger that gives the record a grounded notion amidst the sprawling pace.
ADI OASIS Announces Debut Album Lotus Glow Photo
ADI OASIS Announces Debut Album 'Lotus Glow'
The Lotus Glow double disc collection features an eclectic range of guests, including Rihanna and Ariana Grande songwriter KIRBY, recent Beyonce collaborator Leven Kali, who co-wrote and co-produced several tracks on Renaissance, R&B poet & musical powerhouse Jamila Woods, and UK neo-soul artist Aaron Taylor.
Drew & Ellie Holcomb Share New Single Bones Photo
Drew & Ellie Holcomb Share New Single 'Bones'
The new single is being released via Magnolia Records/Tone Tree Music and comes just a few weeks ahead of their upcoming tour – An Evening with Drew & Ellie Holcomb: The Residency Tour – which has the Holcombs visiting Chicago, Atlanta, Dallas, New York, Knoxville, DC, and Seattle with all stops outside of Valentine’s Day in Atlanta.
Girl Scout Announce Debut EP Real Life Human Garbage Photo
Girl Scout Announce Debut EP 'Real Life Human Garbage'
Buzzing Swedish newcomers Girl Scout have officially announced their debut EP Real Life Human Garbage. Produced by Ali Chant (Soccer Mommy, Perfume Genius) and Jacknife Lee (The Killers, Bloc Party), the EP is led by the release of the group’s brand new single “Weirdo.” Watch the new music video now!

From This Author - Michael Major


VIDEO: Watch Anna Uzele in Apple's DEAR EDWARD Series TrailerVIDEO: Watch Anna Uzele in Apple's DEAR EDWARD Series Trailer
January 18, 2023

Watch the video trailer for Apple’s 'Dear Edward,” the highly anticipated series written, showrun and executive produced by Jason Katims and based on Ann Napolitano’s bestselling and acclaimed novel. The trailer features upcoming New York, New York star and original SIX on Broadway Queen Anna Uzele.
VIDEO: Amanda Seyfried Teases Broadway Musical Debut With Evan Rachel Wood After THELMA & LOUISE ReportsVIDEO: Amanda Seyfried Teases Broadway Musical Debut With Evan Rachel Wood After THELMA & LOUISE Reports
January 18, 2023

Amanda Seyfried has confirmed her plans to make her Broadway debut. It was previously reported that Seyfried had missed the Golden Globes because she was workshopping a musical adaptation of Thelma and Louise. She continued to tease the show's music and confirmed Evan Rachel Wood's involvement. Watch the interview video clip now!
VIDEO: Apple TV+ Shares SHRINKING Comedy Series TrailerVIDEO: Apple TV+ Shares SHRINKING Comedy Series Trailer
January 18, 2023

At the 2023 Winter Television Critics Association press tour, Apple TV+ unveiled the trailer for “Shrinking,” the upcoming comedy starring Jason Segel, and written by Emmy Award-winning “Ted Lasso” executive producer Bill Lawrence, Emmy Award-winning “Ted Lasso” star, writer and co-executive producer Brett Goldstein and Segel. Watch the video now!
VIDEO: Apple TV+ Shares THE BIG DOOR PRIZE Series TrailerVIDEO: Apple TV+ Shares THE BIG DOOR PRIZE Series Trailer
January 18, 2023

The series stars an ensemble cast led by Chris O’Dowd, Gabrielle Dennis, Ally Maki, Josh Segarra, Damon Gupton, Crystal Fox, Sammy Fourlas and Djouliet Amara. Based on M.O. Walsh’s novel of the same name, “The Big Door Prize” tells the story of a small town that is forever changed when a mysterious machine appears. Watch the video trailer now!
The 61st New York Film Festival Sets 2023 DatesThe 61st New York Film Festival Sets 2023 Dates
January 18, 2023

Lesli Klainberg, president of Film at Lincoln Center, announced that Matt Bolish has been named to the newly created position of managing director of the New York Film Festival (NYFF). In this role, Bolish will work closely with artistic director Dennis Lim, who oversees the curation and programming process, to produce the world-renowned event.
share