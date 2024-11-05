Stone Senate and Brother Cane to Launch Lucky Buzz European Tour

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Stone Senate and Brother Cane Set 3rd and Lindsley Ablaze Ahead of Their "Lucky Buzz" Release and European Tour Kickoff

"Stone Senate is one of today's most adventurous and prolific rock bands. Their music soars to life with the guitar work unmatched in today's rock arena, the brothers hold down the rhythm, and Clint has an amazing presence as his voice tells you their story." - Grammy Award-Winning Producer, Toby Wright

Stone Senate is igniting the European music scene once again, bringing their explosive blend of Southern soul and rock 'n' roll back across the pond. Fresh from a high-energy performance at Nashville's iconic 3rd and Lindsley, where they opened for Brother Cane's 30th anniversary celebration of their 1993 self-titled debut album, Stone Senate is ready to unleash their dynamic sound on 28 stages across 6 countries this fall.

Their Lucky Buzz European Tour kicks off this week, accompanied by their release of their spirited new single, "Lucky Buzz," now available. "Lucky Buzz" is a lively, upbeat song that explores themes of luck, friendship, and seizing the moment amidst uncertainty. With lyrics that convey lightheartedness and resilience, the song offers an anthem for those facing life's challenges head-on.

STREAM HERE

"Lucky Buzz" written by James Edwards of Stone Senate comes as the first single since their last album released Between the Dark and the Light. The track draws on the band's signature blend of gritty guitar riffs and evocative storytelling, honed since their formation in 2012 and loved by their loyal fanbase.

Guitarist James Edwards reflects on the song's spirit, "The title, 'Lucky Buzz' was the name of a horse my dad had when I was a kid. It's fitting that he was a bit of a wild one! I really just always liked the sound of that name. When writing the song, I was thinking about how much doom and gloom we have thrown at us everyday, and wanted to write something that reflected more of an 'I'm gonna beat the odds and be just fine,' kind of attitude. The fellas in the band just jumped all over it and now Ol Lucky Buzz is immortalized in a straight up, rockin' tune."

As Stone Senate channels their grief and joy into "Lucky Buzz," they not only celebrate their musical journey but also honor the lasting influence of family and resilience in the face of life's challenges.

Returning for their second tour with Teenage Head Music, Europe's trusted booking agency for international acts, Stone Senate is set to electrify audiences across the continent, continuing to build their momentum from Nashville to the world stage.

Stone Senate The Lucky Buzz Tour: Europe 2024

October 31: Antwerp, Belgium

November 1: Norderstedt, Germany

November 2: Joldelun, Germany

November 3-4: Hamburg, Germany

November 7: Eppstein, Germany

November 8: Krefeld, Germany

November 9: Noyers-Le-Val, France

November 12: Bremen, Germany

November 13: Köln, Germany

November 14: Verviers, Belgium

November 16: Ludwigsfelde, Germany

November 17: Regensburg, Germany

November 18: Rimsting, Germany

November 18: Bratislava, Slovakia

November 20: Chambéry, France

November 21: Zaragoza, Spain

November 22: Castellon de la Plana, Spain

November 23: Orihuela, Spain

November 24: Benalmadena, Spain

November 26: Jerez de la Frontera, Spain

November 27: Leon, Spain

November 28: A Coruña, Spain

November 29: Aviles, Spain

November 30: Portugalete, Spain

December 1: Vitoria, Spain

December 5: Besançon, France

December 6: Heilbronn, Germany

December 8: Enschede, Netherlands

Comments