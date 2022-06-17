Sting Releases New Album 'The Bridge' Super Deluxe Edition

Sting's latest album, The Bridge showcases the 17-time Grammy Award winner's prolific and diverse songwriting prowess, with an array of songs representing styles and genres explored throughout his unrivalled career. Written and recorded in the early stages of the pandemic, the eclectic collection, produced by Martin Kierszenbaum, features Sting's quintessential sound as he takes listeners on a musical journey.

To celebrate the release, Sting performed a private concert at the Panthéon in Paris as part of FIP's 50th anniversary, under Foucault's pendulum (pendulum installed in evidence of the earth's rotation). The Super Deluxe version of The Bridge includes six tracks recorded at the Pantheon, as well as "Por Su Amor", the Spanish version of his song "For Her Love", in duet with Latin American singer/songwriter KURT. The new collection was mixed by Grammy Award winner Robert "Hitmixer" Orton.

This new edition is available in 2CD or 2LP physical formats as well as digitally in advance of Sting's "My Songs Tour" European summer leg, including various music festivals, followed by the newly announced Fall dates. Complete tour itinerary can be found at: www.sting.com/tour.

The 30 minute acoustic concert, "Sting Live At The Panthéon" program, was available on Arte Concert's website https://www.arte.tv/fr/videos/ 105870-000-A/sting-au-pantheon / and garnered more than 5 million views since its release. with TV broadcast from May 30th in France and Germany, from May 30th.

Sting is managed by The Cherrytree Music Company.

Listen here: