Stevie Ray Visited to Perform at Santa Fe Station
Tickets are $25 plus applicable fees and go on sale Friday, Nov. 4, 2022 at 10 a.m.
Enjoy the sounds of the legendary Stevie Ray, as Stevie Ray Visited, starring Roby Duron and Noel Dies, is set to perform at Chrome Showroom inside Santa Fe Station on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023 at 8 p.m. Tickets are $25 plus applicable fees and go on sale Friday, Nov. 4, 2022 at 10 a.m.
Stevie Ray Visited is a biographical blues/rock show that celebrates the life and music of the late great Stevie Ray Vaughan. Now his music lives on with the show "STEVIE RAY VISITED", featuring Roby Duron, named "Best Blues Guitar Player" by LA Rock City News. The show also includes Noel Dies who performed with Stevie Ray Vaughan in the 70's with his band Blackbird.
Roby was raised on Texas Blues. And with his charismatic stage presence, and killer guitar shredding, STEVIE RAY VISITED" brings your audience hits like Pride and Joy, Crossfire, House is a Rockin', Scuttle Buttin' & Texas Flood, etc. This show is a night filled with pounding blues.
Tickets for Stevie Ray Visited are $25 plus tax and applicable fees for reserved seating. All tickets go on sale Friday, Nov. 4, 2022 at 10 a.m. Guests under 18 years must be accompanied by an adult 21 years or older. Tickets can be purchased at any Station Casinos Reward Center www.stationcasinoslive.com or through Ticketmaster at www.ticketmaster.com.
Santa Fe Station is a top entertainment destination in northwest Las Vegas with a 60-lane bowling center, 16-screen multiplex movie theater, premier state-of-the art sports book and more than 2,200 slot and video poker machines. The property also boasts more than 13,000 square feet of meeting space and 200 hotel rooms and offers guests a wide variety of dining choices.
From This Author - Michael Major
October 31, 2022
The video for “Ghost Of You” was directed and edited by Ryan Hudson and Shane Pitmon. The song was written by The Failsafe and Sahaj Ticotin, and produced by Sahaj Ticotin. The new track’s lyrics effortlessly unearth the stinging memories of lovers divided, and unfaithfulness that haunts vocalist Jesse Weber as he looks to escape this painful past.
VIDEO: Sherri Shepherd Celebrates Halloween With Cynthia Bailey & Countess Luann on SHERRI
October 31, 2022
SHERRI kicks off the week with “Sherri’s Halloween Gala!” During this special Halloween episode, Sherri and her guests are inspired by the series “Bridgerton” but with a twist - they are ALL vampires. Watch videos of Countess Luann discussing the RHONY reboot, Cynthia Bailey teasing an RHOA comeback, and more.
VIDEO: YEAH YEAH YEAHS Share New Music Video for 'Wolf'
October 31, 2022
Coming off the recent release of their first album in nine years, the critically acclaimed Cool It Down (out now via Secretly Canadian), and two now-legendary shows at NYC’s Forest Hills Stadium and LA’s Hollywood Bowl, the Yeah Yeah Yeahs release the new video for album standout track “Wolf.” wWatch the new music video now!
Freja The Dragon Announces New EP & Release 'Closer ft. Peter Bjorn and John'
October 31, 2022
Ahead of the announcement Freja The Dragon released the EP’s lead single “Closer ft. Peter Bjorn and John” – a track that exudes Freja’s new confidence as an artist. It’s also the first song since Peter Bjorn and John’s 2020 studio album Endless Dream that features the legendary indie-pop trio playing together.
Reboot's 'The Golem: Rescored' Coming Soon to Vinyl
October 31, 2022
Reboot is releasing a vinyl record this month, featuring new scores of The Golem film by Scott Amendola, Steven Drozd (The Flaming Lips) and Steve Berlin (Los Lobos, The Flesh Eaters) / Threshing Floor (Alan Licht, Gretchen Gonzales Davidson, Rebecca Odes, John Olson, Nate Young) / Meg Baird, and more.