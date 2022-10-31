Stevie Ray Visited to Perform at Santa Fe Station

Enjoy the sounds of the legendary Stevie Ray, as Stevie Ray Visited, starring Roby Duron and Noel Dies, is set to perform at Chrome Showroom inside Santa Fe Station on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023 at 8 p.m. Tickets are $25 plus applicable fees and go on sale Friday, Nov. 4, 2022 at 10 a.m.

Stevie Ray Visited is a biographical blues/rock show that celebrates the life and music of the late great Stevie Ray Vaughan. Now his music lives on with the show "STEVIE RAY VISITED", featuring Roby Duron, named "Best Blues Guitar Player" by LA Rock City News. The show also includes Noel Dies who performed with Stevie Ray Vaughan in the 70's with his band Blackbird.

Roby was raised on Texas Blues. And with his charismatic stage presence, and killer guitar shredding, STEVIE RAY VISITED" brings your audience hits like Pride and Joy, Crossfire, House is a Rockin', Scuttle Buttin' & Texas Flood, etc. This show is a night filled with pounding blues.

Tickets for Stevie Ray Visited are $25 plus tax and applicable fees for reserved seating. All tickets go on sale Friday, Nov. 4, 2022 at 10 a.m. Guests under 18 years must be accompanied by an adult 21 years or older. Tickets can be purchased at any Station Casinos Reward Center www.stationcasinoslive.com or through Ticketmaster at www.ticketmaster.com.

Santa Fe Station is a top entertainment destination in northwest Las Vegas with a 60-lane bowling center, 16-screen multiplex movie theater, premier state-of-the art sports book and more than 2,200 slot and video poker machines. The property also boasts more than 13,000 square feet of meeting space and 200 hotel rooms and offers guests a wide variety of dining choices.