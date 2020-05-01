Steven Curtis Chapman, Brad Paisley, Lauren Alaina and Tasha Cobbs Leonard Release 'Together (We'll Get Through This)'

In these trying, confusing times, music is a healer - of the mind, the spirit and sensibilities, and that's exactly why five-time GRAMMY® winner Steven Curtis Chapman enlisted his friends Brad Paisley, Lauren Alaina and Tasha Cobbs Leonard to release "Together (We'll Get Through This)." Proceeds from the inspiring and uplifting collaboration will benefit the Opry Trust Fund and Gospel Music Association to assist those who've been gravely affected by the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.



Listen to "Together (We'll Get Through This)" below!



Rolling Stone Country premiered a first listen to "Together (We'll Get Through This)," writing "The song's first verse acknowledges the unprecedented circumstances of the pandemic, echoing the fear and uncertainty that millions are experiencing, while the simple, effective chorus offers a message of solidarity in the time of crisis, with an eye toward a brighter future (Stephen L. Betts)." The visualizer for "Together (We'll Get Through This)" debuted on Rolling Stone Country and K-LOVE.



Chapman shares, "I can't tell you how excited and honored I am to be joined by three incredible artists, Brad, Lauren, and Tasha, to share this song that we all hope will fan the flame of a message that seems to be desperately needed now more than ever in our world. We are in this together...we really do need each other...and together we will get through this."



Leading up to the single's release, Chapman performed a song by each of the featured artists on his Instagram. The five-time GRAMMY® winner also visited with 650 AM WSM's "Coffee Country & Cody" via Zoom to chat about "Together" and how he has spent his time at home following the postponement of his SCC SOLO Tour due to COVID-19.





