Steve Miller Nominated for 2020 Songwriters Hall of Fame

The Songwriters Hall of Fame announced today that renowned guitarist, multi-platinum-selling singer-songwriter, bandleader and Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Steve Miller is one of the nominees to be voted upon for induction at its 51st Annual Induction & Awards Gala on June 11, 2020, in New York City.

The Songwriters Hall of Fame is dedicated to recognizing the work and lives of those composers and lyricists who create music around the world. A songwriter with a notable catalog of songs qualifies for induction 20 years after the first significant commercial release of a song. Eligible voting members will have until midnight on December 16, 2019 to turn in ballots with their choices of three nominees from a songwriter and three from a performing songwriter category. Miller is in the performing songwriter category.

Miller recently released his rarities box set, WELCOME TO THE VAULT, via Sailor/Capitol/UMe. WELCOME TO THE VAULT shows Miller opening up his voluminous archive of recordings for the first time ever. The milestone 3CD + DVD box set covers his genre-blurring six-decade career over 52 audio tracks, pairing a number of greatest hits and certifiable rock 'n roll classics with 38 previously unreleased recordings that span demos, rehearsals, outtakes, vintage concert performances and 5 newly uncovered original Steve Miller Band songs recorded in the 1960s and 1970s. The accompanying DVD collects 21 live performances, among them legendary rare TV appearances and concert videos.

Miller also just completed his 2019 60-date national tour with the Steve Miller Band, which culminated with a performance at the closing of the Metropolitan Museum of Art's world famous PLAY IT LOUD exhibit, that featured several instruments from his personal collection. Miller will continue his exploration of the blues at New York's Jazz at Lincoln Center with "Cannonball Adderley and The Blues," a spirited celebration of saxophone legend Cannonball Adderley. Set for Friday and Saturday, December 13 and 14 at JALC's Rose Theater, the event will see Miller joined by vocalist Brianna Thomas and the Patrick Bartley Sextet, led by one of NYC's most acclaimed young saxophonists.

Photo Credit: Paul Haggard





