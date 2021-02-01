Steve Aoki & Willy William Curate A Melting Pot of Latin Dance Sounds on 'Mambo'

Two-time Grammy-nominated producer, DJ, and artist, Steve Aoki, unites top hitmakers from across the world to join forces on his latest global hit "MAMBO." In a move that looks to set the tone for 2021, Aoki is releasing a song that seeks to further propel the boundaries of Latin music internationally. "MAMBO" sees Steve call upon cultural icons like French-Mauritian DJ/Producer Willy William, Reggae superstar Sean Paul, Dominican rapper El Alfa, Texan producing duo Play-N- Skillz, and Italian rapper Sfera Ebbasta. The song is available to stream on all digital platforms today.



"Mambo was definitely a fun one to make, as always Latin is the most colorful playground for me to play in! Linking up with Willy William, Sean Paul, El Alfa, Play-N-Skillz, and Sfera Ebbasta really gave the song a global feel. At a time when so much is happening, a vibrant song like this is perfect for the fans to show we are all in it together." - Steve Aoki



The highly lauded DJ, artist, and entrepreneur, known for his boundary-pushing music and collaborations, releases another certified hit that perfectly captures the artistry that has made him beloved by all cultures, genres, and fans alike. On "MAMBO," which is released via Aoki's recently launched Latin label Dim Mak En Fuego, Steve samples legendary jazz musician, singer, actor and "Hi De Ho" man Cab Calloway and further solidifies his ability to bring together top talent from four corners of the world in a way that masterfully encapsulates and honors each culture that is represented - the proud American coast, the tropical islands of the Caribbean, and the eclectic European and African continents.



The video for "MAMBO" is directed by Brooklyn based designer & motion artist Helen Ratner, who has worked with artists like Kanye West and FKA Twigs as well as SoundBetter Market (the coalition that creates the Spotify Canvases for artists). Ratner brings her specialized talent to the forefront, merging eye-popping colors with cutting-edge graphics to shine a light on the cultures represented by Steve Aoki, Willy William, Sean Paul, El Alfa, Play-N-Skillz, and Sfera Ebbasta. From Aoki's Japanese-American roots to El Alfa's Dominican flavor, the video embodies the true spirit of "MAMBO," celebrating global diversity through music.



Amidst 2020 posing its challenges, Steve continued to break down musical and cultural boundaries and unveiled his Latin music imprint, Dim Mak En Fuego, and signed breakout artists AQUIHAYAQUIHAY & Andrekza. Aoki and his new imprint ended the year with a showstopping New Year's Eve livestream (NYELA), which featured performances from Aoki himself as well as BIA and Dim Mak En Fuego labelmates AQUIHAYAQUIHAY and Andrekza.

Listen here: