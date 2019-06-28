EDM titans Steve Aoki, Showtek and MAKJ join forces in the name of "RAVE" on one of the year's most-anticipated releases. Kicking off with a party-starting call to arms from London-based Kris Kiss ("It's time to start the party / it's time to misbehave..."), "RAVE" is a full on banger. Big buildups and euphoric electro drops serve as the backbone to the all-star collaboration set to soundtrack festival stages this summer.



Steve Aoki has previously collaborated with MAKJ on "Shakalaka" and with Kris Kiss on 5OKI single "Anthem."

Watch the video here:





