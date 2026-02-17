Steve Aoki Extends Dim Mak 30th Anniversary Tour Across North America

🎭 NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Steve Aoki has announced additional dates of the Dim Mak 30th Anniversary Tour, extending the 2026 North American celebration of his independent label and creative universe, Dim Mak.

The headline tour, which kicked off earlier this month in Vancouver, is set to run throughout the summer with concerts at iconic venues including Chicago’s Radius, Washington, DC’s Echostage, Dallas’ Silo, and Seattle’s Victory Hall at Boxyard Outdoors. Tickets are available here.

Audien, Frank Walker, Jessica Audiffred, Joyryde, Laidback Luke, Nostalgix, Riot Ten, Timmy Trumpet, along with Bella Rene, Benzi, Elephante, RAYRAY, and several others will join Aoki on select stops, with surprise guests expected throughout the tour.

The tour will also include a return to Ultra Music Festival, where he has headlined multiple times over the past decade. At Ultra, Aoki will host the Dim Mak Records 30 Year Anniversary Stage Takeover, featuring The Bloody Beetroots, Laidback Luke, Linney, Nostalgix, Ookay, Riot Ten, plus special guests.

Launched by Aoki from his college dorm room at UC Santa Barbara in 1996 and named after his childhood hero Bruce Lee, Dim Mak began by helping break some of the influential indie acts of the era before evolving into one of the world’s premier dance labels.

Throughout this anniversary year, fans can also expect additional Dim Mak 30th celebrations, including special live experiences, limited-edition merchandise, and commemorative digital and physical releases honoring the label’s three-decade legacy.

Steve Aoki Dim Mak 30 Tour:

February 28 — Boston, MA @ Big Night Live

March 13 — Nashville, TN @ Skydeck

March 16 — South Padre Island @ Clayton's

Fri, Mar 27 — Miami, FL @ Ultra Music Festival (Dim Mak Stage)

April 17 — New Orleans, LA @ Metropolitan Nightclub

April 24 — Chicago, IL @ Radius

April 25 — Washington, DC @ Echostage

May 24 — Dallas, TX @ Silo

May 29 — Seattle, WA @ Victory Hall at Boxyard Outdoors

September 19 — San Francisco @ Bill Graham

October 17 — Minneapolis @ The Armory

About Steve Aoki:

Counting nearly 3 billion music streams to his name, Steve Aoki has performed at nearly every top festival around the world, including Coachella, Ultra Music Festival, Lollapalooza, Fuji Rock Festival, Tomorrowland, and Electric Daisy Carnival.

He has also collaborated with many varied artists, including BTS, Maluma, Snoop Dogg, Linkin Park, blink-182, One Direction’s Louis Tomlinson, Machine Gun Kelly, Lil Uzi Vert, 2 Chainz and Daddy Yankee, on top of having released three Platinum singles, six Gold singles, and over ten Top 10 radio records.

About Dim Mak:

In 1996, Steve Aoki founded DIM MAK and developed it into an influential independent record label and music lifestyle brand. It is responsible for launching the careers of seminal acts such as Bloc Party, The Bloody Beetroots, The Chainsmokers, Deorro, Keys N Krates, and countless others.