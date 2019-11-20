Stephanie Quayle 's 'Whatcha Drinkin 'Bout' Video to Premiere on iHeartCountry

Fresh off the "Most Added" list with her new single "Whatcha Drinkin 'Bout," rising star Stephanie Quayle is teaming up with iHeartCountry to World Premiere the music video for her new song. The clip, directed by Ford Fairchild, will debut on Wednesday, November 20 on iHeartCountry Daily, reaching over 2M Country music fans, and on iHeartCountry radio station websites.

"Making the 'Whatcha Drinkin 'Bout' video was the most fun I've ever had on set," shares Quayle. "We sprinkled all kinds of Easter eggs throughout it - nods to each song on the new EP and some Flock of Quayle shout outs! My husband even plays my on screen cowboy...(and off)! I love all the characters and I think we can all find ourselves in each of them. We're all drinkin' 'bout something!"

Additionally, Women Of iHeartCountry will spotlight Quayle during the weekend of November 23 - 24. The nationally-syndicated show, hosted by Amy Brown from The Bobby Bones Show, will air across more than 130 stations to promote Quayle's new EP and music video. Quayle will also be featured during the show's "Ask Anything Chat", where the Montana native answers questions from fans coast-to-coast.

Quayle filmed the music video for her latest single "Whatcha Drinkin' 'Bout" at Big Cypress Lodge inside Bass Pro Shops at the Pyramid. She has partnered with Bass Pro Shops and Cabela's as an ambassador for the iconic outdoor brands. As an ambassador, Quayle will showcase products, create original content and perform at outdoor and conservation-related events. Quayle's partnership with Bass Pro Shops and Cabela's makes her the first female Country music artist ambassador for North America's premier outdoor and conservation company.

Rebel Engine recording artist Stephanie Quayle was recently inducted into CMT's "Next Women Of Country" Class of 2019. Last year, she made her Grand Ole Opry Debut, played the historic Ryman Auditorium for the first time, and was a consistent presence on the Billboard Country Airplay chart with her previous single "Selfish." Quayle was also one of the only independent female acts in 2018 with two music videos in rotation on CMT. Named one of Rolling Stone Country's "New Country Artists You Need To Know," Quayle is garnering attention from her high-energy live shows across the country while sharing stages with artists like Kane Brown, Brett Eldredge, Jon Pardi, Carly Pearce, LOCASH, Billy Currington, and more. The singer-songwriter's booming personality has also been tapped as a special guest host for Wrangler Network on the ACM Awards red carpet, as well as for Sounds Like Nashville on the CMT Awards and CMA Awards red carpets. And in a once in a lifetime opportunity, the charismatic performer was the only independent act invited to perform for the five living former U.S. presidents (Obama, W. Bush, Clinton, H.W. Bush and Carter) alongside artists like Lady Gaga and Alabama as part of the hurricane relief concert "Deep From The Heart: The One America Appeal" in Texas.

She has been highlighted in People, Huffington Post, Glamour, Hollywood Life, Inspirer Magazine, Taste Of Country and Sounds Like Nashville, to name a few. She also serves as music ambassador for Murdoch's Ranch & Home Supply, an original store from her hometown of Bozeman, MT, and has teamed up with national brands Kampgrounds Of America (KOA), Winnebago and Wrangler for various campaigns. Quayle is an active supporter of charitable organizations like the American Heart Association's Go Red For Women movement, Care Camps, and St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Quayle's most recent music video, the cinematic stunner for "If I Was A Cowboy," earned a CMT World Premiere and over 700K views. Her latest offerings, If I Was A Cowboy - EP, is now available at digital retail and on all streaming platforms.





Related Articles View More Music Stories