Stay Inside Release Release New Single 'Hollow'

Stay Inside have released another new song from their upcoming EP, Blight, out June 3 via No Sleep Records.

'"Hollow" is told from a reverse perspective. The lyrics detail a visit to the bedside of our friend, who has done irreparable damage to themselves. It examines the feelings we go through when watching a loved one suffer," explains the band on the song.

It follows the release of "Fracture", the first new single from the Stay Inside since the bands critically acclaimed 2020 debut album 'Viewing', which was heralded by Pitchfork as "one of the most confidently executed emo debuts of recent vintage, a bracing fusion of brutality and elegance."

"Blight is a story of self - destruction spurred by obsessions over the need to progress and evolve. A compulsive search for catharsis that results in explosive annihilation throughout the record. The EP is permeated with paranoia, disconnection from reality, self - harm, and decay. It's inspired by an amalgamation of our experiences, and witnessing the physical and mental deterioration of ourselves and our loved ones."

Stay Inside is Vishnu Anantha (drums), Chris Johns (vocals/guitar), Chris Lawless (guitar/vocals), and Bryn Nieboer (bass/vocals).

Listen to the new single here: