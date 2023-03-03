Stack or Starve Announces Joint Venture With Def Jam

Former NFL player and now CEO of Stack or Starve Records Curtis 'Boonah' Brinkley and Director of A&R at Def Jam Shana Sherman have announced their joint venture with Def Jam Recordings. The partnership will help develop the careers of their growing roster via the label arm of their Philadelphia-based full-service entertainment company and creative incubation hub, Stack Or Starve.

Home to some of Philadelphia's most promising young voices in hip-hop, such as D Sturdy, The Philly Goats (D Sturdy, Sou, and Spence), Yxng K.A., Lil Muk, Saadi Four, and Yung Liv. The partnership is the culmination of viral songs and infectious dance moves, including Zah Sosaa's and D Sturdy's "Shake Dhat" which has amassed over 17M views to date.

The deal unites Stack or Starve and Def Jam to foster the careers of artists by leveraging the music company's robust in-house resources, which include A&R, Marketing, PR, distribution, creative, touring, management, promo, and more. The primary focus will be empowering, teaching, and expanding Stack or Starve's fast-growing artist roster.

"We created Stack or Starve to help Philly artists achieve their goals and find success in the music industry. Our goal is to better the lives of others while also pushing ourselves to be better. This partnership is incredibly meaningful to me. It's like realizing two dreams in one because I always aspired to make it in music while also pursuing a career in the NFL," said Boonah, CEO of Stack or Starve.

"Def Jam is one of the greats, I want Stack or Starve to be recognized in the same vein one day. I want this to be known as one of Def Jam's best joint ventures. With this partnership, I want to help our artists build wealth, understand financial literacy, and most importantly, I want them to be able to help others and pay it forward. We aim to do this by connecting them with financial advisors and wealth coaches, building real estate portfolios, and helping them diversify their assets. The strategic moves that will be put in place for our artists and team will put them in a position that began with music but elevated them in all realms of life. Personally, I want them to be able to take care of their kids and families.

Shana Sherman has a history of working with major labels such as RCA and BMG alongside executives like L.A. Reid and Tunji Balogun. She has an incredible and proven track record of breaking and developing viral acts such as Billboard charting Armani White, Dounia, Raveena, etc. She has worked with the likes of Maxwell, K Michelle, India Arie, Ledisi, and more.

Speaking on the partnership Shana Sherman, Def Jam's Director of A&R and Partner of Stack or Starve, shares: "We want to change the culture of music from this era of trending and virality to a movement that's being spurred right out of Philly. The kids on our roster have created sounds and cultural moments that cannot be duplicated; we're working with kids who have started their own waves, built their own organic followings, and we're helping them achieve their goals and accomplish their vision, seeing this come to life puts the fun back into my job and the joy back in music."

She continues, "All I've ever heard was 'people don't put on for their own people in Philly' - this JV changes that narrative from the beginning - we didn't choose to work with anyone because of who they're associated with or what neighborhood they're from. We just see talent despite what the streets say. If we liked it, if it sounded great, or if it sounded different, we ran with it, and that's what SOS is about. It's about putting the kids on that have pure talent. Philly has always been a city full of talent, and this JV gives the rest of the world a reminder."

Coinciding with today's news is the announcement of D Sturdy and The Philly Goats signing with Def Jam via the Stack or Starve joint venture, joining labelmate Saadi Four. In 2018, D Sturdy and The Philly Goats got their start as a viral Philadelphia dance and music collective comprised of D Sturdy, Sou, and Spence. Known for their exhilarating energy and viral dance moves, which have led to setting TikTok and Philly ablaze.

Their infectious dance moves quickly caught the eyes of Drake, Lil Uzi Vert, Meek Mill, and Tierra Whack and have led to a cameo with Coi Leray. D Sturdy and The Philly Goats continue to define their artistry while carrying the torch for the emerging Philly scene and its inner-city youth.

Stack or Starve Records was founded with the belief of improving the lives of Philadelphia and its surrounding neighborhoods' youth. With that goal in mind, the label strives to become a global name as it seeks to grow and empower rising artists around the world. Bringing to life Brinkley and Sherman's dream while providing a platform for their roster, which is successful in its own right, amassing over 500M streams to date.

Stack or Starve counts the likes of Universal Records, Interscope/Geffen, STEM, Columbia/Capalot Records as some of its label partners and has partnered with Amazon Rotation, 100.3 RNB Philly, Belair, Dusse, and Lobos on behalf of its artists.

Bridging together Brinkley's strategic entrepreneurial insight and Sherman's successful business acumen and talent for developing and breaking new talent with Def Jam's resources is sure to catapult Stack or Starve and Philadelphia to new heights as it becomes a global household name.