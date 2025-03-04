St. Paul & The Broken Bones and The Wood Brothers to Embark on Co-Headlining Tour

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



St. Paul & The Broken Bones and The Wood Brothers have announced their co-headlining tour with shows in cities including Reno, Indianapolis, Cleveland, St. Louis, Kansas City and more (full dates below).

Paul Janeway shares: “We are excited to join forces with The Wood Brothers. It will be such a pleasure to share the stage with such a talented group of folks. We can’t wait to see y’all out there." Oliver Wood adds, “St. Paul and the Broken Bones is such a great band. We’re beyond excited to do these shows together. I also have to admit, we’re thinking of ways to steal that incredible horn section.” Tickets for all dates will go on sale on March 7th at 10am Local Time here.

St. Paul & The Broken Bones’ acclaimed album Angels In Science Fiction is out now on ATO Records. Produced by Matt Ross-Spang (Jason Isbell, John Prine, Elvis Presley) and recorded at Sam Phillips Recording Studio in Memphis, Angels In Science Fiction was written in the span of a few weeks after bandleader Paul Janeway learned that his wife was pregnant with their daughter, Marigold. Following the examples set by greats like Aristotle, William James and John Steinbeck, Janeway penned the album as a series of letters to his then-unborn daughter; listen here.

St. Paul & The Broken Bones and The Woods Brothers Co-Headlining Tour Dates

6/11 - Dillon, CO - Dillon Amphitheater *

6/14 - Bonner, MT - KettleHouse Amphitheater *

6/15 - Woodinville, WA - Chateau Ste. Michelle *

6/18 - Santa Rosa, CA - Luther Burbank Center for the Arts *

6/19 - Reno, NV - Grand Theatre at The Grand Sierra Resort & Casino *

6/20 - Saratoga, CA – The Mountain Winery

6/21 - Santa Barbara, CA - Santa Barbara Bowl *

7/10 - Indianapolis, IN - Rock The Ruins ^

7/11 - Cleveland, OH - MGM Northfield Park ^

7/12 - Interlochen, MI - Interlochen Center for the Arts ^

7/13 - Fort Wayne, IN - Sweetwater Performance Pavilion ^

7/15 - St. Louis, MO - The Factory ^

7/16 - Kansas City, MO - Grinders KC ^

7/17 - Salina, KS – The Stiefel Theatre

* w/ special guest Cece Coakley

^ w/ special guest Yasmin Williams

About St. Paul & The Broken Bones:

Founded in Birmingham, Alabama in 2011, St. Paul & The Broken Bones consists of Paul Janeway (vocals), Jesse Phillips (bass), Browan Lollar (guitar), Kevin Leon (drums), Al Gamble (keyboards), Allen Branstetter (trumpet), Chad Fisher (trombone) and Amari Ansari (saxophone). The eight-piece ensemble burst into the world with their 2014 debut Half the City, establishing a sound that quickly became a calling card and landing the band a slew of major festivals including Lollapalooza, Coachella and Glastonbury. Critical praise from The New York Times, Rolling Stone, SPIN and NPR followed, leading to shared stages with some of the world’s biggest artists—Elton John and The Rolling Stones among them—and launching an impressive run of headlining tours behind what Esquire touted as a “potent live show that knocks audiences on their ass.”

The group has continued to expand their sound with every record, branching out well beyond old-school soul into sleek summertime funk and classic disco on albums like 2018’s Young Sick Camellia. Their latest LP, Angels In Science Fiction, stretches their limbs further afield, building on the shadowy psychedelia and intricate, experimental R&B of 2022’s The Alien Coast. The new record finds Janeway at his very best. With Angels In Science Fiction, St. Paul & The Broken Bones have crafted their most moving, comprehensive work—spanning their entire sonic and emotional scope.

About The Woods Brothers:

For nearly 20 years now, Grammy Award-nominated roots music trio The Wood Brothers have been building a devoted audience through a prolific flow of creative output, including eight studio albums and five official live releases, alongside a zealous commitment to bringing their electrifying live performances to fans across North America and Europe. Brothers Chris and Oliver Wood initially pursued separate musical careers before coming together as The Wood Brothers. Chris was revered for his incomparable work as one-third of Medeski Martin & Wood, while Oliver’s band King Johnson built a loyal following in the South. With the addition of Jano Rix as a permanent third member, The Wood Brothers line-up was solidified. The band’s most recent recording, Heart Is The Hero, was praised for its "immersive take on Americana—part country, soul, Southern rock and gospel” by MOJO Magazine, while declared "an album that puts compassion in charge” by No Depression. The Wood Brothers are currently putting the finishing touches on their ninth studio album to be announced imminently for a Summer 2025 release.

Comments