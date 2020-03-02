Squarepusher Announces LAMENTAL EP, Full Roundhouse Lineup and New International Live Dates

Following widespread acclaim for his recent album Be Up A Hello, on April 10th Squarepusher (Tom Jenkinson) will be opening a new chapter to this musical journey with the Lamental EP release and will also embark on an international headline tour covering Japan, America, Europe and the UK, including London's Roundhouse on May 15th where he'll be joined by Paranoid London, SCALPING & Ray Keith.

Shining a light on the more melodic aspects of Be Up A Hello, the Lamental EP reveals a contemplative side to the music Tom has been making over the last few years. The spacey, squelchy synth techno of 'The Paris Track' is a new accelerated interpretation of 'Detroit People Mover' which is taken from the album, where it offers a cinematic contrast to the high-octane rave rush of the first four tracks.

Originally composed as a response to the EU referendum in 2016, Tom made the score and recorded stems of his beautifully plaintive, wave-like slow roller 'MIDI Sans Frontières' available to all, encouraging remixers to participate as a form of "internationalist collaboration with sound makers, irrespective of what kind of music they make, where they live, their background or their age." Also included on the EP is his own new 'Avec Batterie' deep breakbeat rework of the track, which you can hear now.

TOUR DATES:

March 15 Bangface Weekender, Southport, UK - live

April 01 Club Quattro Nagoya - live

April 02 Club Quattro Umeda - Osaka - live

April 03 Studio Coast - Tokyo - live

April 09 Royale, Boston - live

April 10 Higher Ground, Burlington - live

April 11 Brooklyn Steel, NYC - live

April 14 SAT, Montreal - live

April 15 Danforth, Toronto, - live

April 16 St. Andrews, Detroit - live

April 17 Metro, Chicago - live

April 19 Bluebird Theater, Denver - live

April 22 Neumos, Seattle - live

April 23 Wonder Ballroom, Portland - live

April 24 The Midway, SF- live

April 25 1720, LA - live

May 01 LEV Festival, Gijon - live

May 08 Botanique, Brussels - live

May 09 Melkweg, Amsterdam - live

May 12 Metronome, Nottingham - live

May 13 Brudenell, Leeds - live

May 14 Concorde2, Brighton - live

May 15 Roundhouse, London - live

May 23 Nuits Sonores, Lyon - live

May 24 Riverside Festival, Glasgow - live

June 06 Primavera Festival, Barcelona - live

July 18 Dour Festival, Dour BE - live

July 25 Bluedot, Macclesfield, UK

Aug 14 Boomtown Fair, Winchester, UK

Squarepusher

Lamental EP

(WARP)

Street Date: April 10, 2020

[click here to pre-order]

Track List:

12"

A1. 'The Paris Track' - first release on all formats

A2. 'Detroit People Mover'

B1. 'MIDI Sans Frontières (Avec Batterie') - first release on all formats

B2. 'MIDI Sans Frontières' - first vinyl release

Digital

1. The Paris Track

2. Detroit People Mover

3. Les Mains Dansent

4. Midi Sans Frontieres (Avec Batterie)

5. Midi Sans Frontieres





