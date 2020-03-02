Squarepusher Announces LAMENTAL EP, Full Roundhouse Lineup and New International Live Dates
Following widespread acclaim for his recent album Be Up A Hello, on April 10th Squarepusher (Tom Jenkinson) will be opening a new chapter to this musical journey with the Lamental EP release and will also embark on an international headline tour covering Japan, America, Europe and the UK, including London's Roundhouse on May 15th where he'll be joined by Paranoid London, SCALPING & Ray Keith.
Shining a light on the more melodic aspects of Be Up A Hello, the Lamental EP reveals a contemplative side to the music Tom has been making over the last few years. The spacey, squelchy synth techno of 'The Paris Track' is a new accelerated interpretation of 'Detroit People Mover' which is taken from the album, where it offers a cinematic contrast to the high-octane rave rush of the first four tracks.
Originally composed as a response to the EU referendum in 2016, Tom made the score and recorded stems of his beautifully plaintive, wave-like slow roller 'MIDI Sans Frontières' available to all, encouraging remixers to participate as a form of "internationalist collaboration with sound makers, irrespective of what kind of music they make, where they live, their background or their age." Also included on the EP is his own new 'Avec Batterie' deep breakbeat rework of the track, which you can hear now.
TOUR DATES:
March 15 Bangface Weekender, Southport, UK - live
April 01 Club Quattro Nagoya - live
April 02 Club Quattro Umeda - Osaka - live
April 03 Studio Coast - Tokyo - live
April 09 Royale, Boston - live
April 10 Higher Ground, Burlington - live
April 11 Brooklyn Steel, NYC - live
April 14 SAT, Montreal - live
April 15 Danforth, Toronto, - live
April 16 St. Andrews, Detroit - live
April 17 Metro, Chicago - live
April 19 Bluebird Theater, Denver - live
April 22 Neumos, Seattle - live
April 23 Wonder Ballroom, Portland - live
April 24 The Midway, SF- live
April 25 1720, LA - live
May 01 LEV Festival, Gijon - live
May 08 Botanique, Brussels - live
May 09 Melkweg, Amsterdam - live
May 12 Metronome, Nottingham - live
May 13 Brudenell, Leeds - live
May 14 Concorde2, Brighton - live
May 15 Roundhouse, London - live
May 23 Nuits Sonores, Lyon - live
May 24 Riverside Festival, Glasgow - live
June 06 Primavera Festival, Barcelona - live
July 18 Dour Festival, Dour BE - live
July 25 Bluedot, Macclesfield, UK
Aug 14 Boomtown Fair, Winchester, UK
Squarepusher
Lamental EP
(WARP)
Street Date: April 10, 2020
[click here to pre-order]
Track List:
12"
A1. 'The Paris Track' - first release on all formats
A2. 'Detroit People Mover'
B1. 'MIDI Sans Frontières (Avec Batterie') - first release on all formats
B2. 'MIDI Sans Frontières' - first vinyl release
Digital
1. The Paris Track
2. Detroit People Mover
3. Les Mains Dansent
4. Midi Sans Frontieres (Avec Batterie)
5. Midi Sans Frontieres