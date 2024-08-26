Spotify Streams Spike for 10-Year Anniversary of Ariana Grande's 'My Everything'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Ahead of her big screen appearance in Wicked, fans are celebrating another Ariana Grande milestone. Last week marked the 10 year anniversary of Grande's hit album My Everything last week, and listeners have been rushing to Spotify to celebrate the second studio album from the global superstar.

According to new information shared with BroadwayWorld, several songs from the album have seen huge increases in streams. “Intro” and “You Don’t Know Me” have seen the biggest streaming jumps, with 545% and 320% increases, respectively.

“Hands On Me” is up 240% vs. average, with both “Why Try” and “Break Your Heart Right Back” increasing by 200%. “Only 1” has increased 195%, with “My Everything” and “Be My Baby” both up 130%.

Lastly, Streams of “Just A Little Bit Of Your Heart” saw a 115% increase. The data reflects U.S. streams on August 22, 2024, and has been compared to average U.S. streams.

Additionally, Spotify has featured Grande on the cover of our All Out 2010s playlist, a collection of the biggest songs of the 2010s. Listen to the new 10-anniversary edition of the album below.

