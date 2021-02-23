Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Spice, Queen of the Dancehall Debuts Music Video for 'Frenz'

The video will debut today at 2 p.m. ET.

Feb. 23, 2021  
Spice, Queen of the Dancehall combines real life drama, humor and visual effects to give her Frenz music video a cinematic effect. The Dancehall star debuts "Frenz Official Music Video" today on Angela Yee's talk show Lip Service Tuesday February 23rd at 2pm EST.

The theatrical display was conceptualized by Spice who co-directed the piece with Xtreme Arts. "I wanted to demonstrate that each time a person betrays me, it is literally a knife or scissors in my back." Heightening the dramatic effect, Spice draws on the French historical figure of Joan Of Arc who was burned at the stake.

The song is produced By Stephen "Di Genius" McGregor and SupaDups, the song was co-written by Angela Hunte (Alicia Keys & Jay-Z "Empire State of Mind"). Spice sings, "Mama used to tell me / friends not good for you girl / but I know I will learn the hard way / smile inna yuh face but chat behind yuh back...."

About the song Spice adds "even though there is betrayal in friendships, relationships or situations, there is good. The goal of the song is to help people realize who will betray them before the betrayal happens so they can avoid heartache."

The song was debuted on the popular Instagram platform Chat and Laugh hosted by DJ Lava, "Frenz" was immediately received with positive reaction. Fans and supporters of Spice filled the Instagram screen with blue hearts and hand-praying emoji's. Spice shared the broadcast on her platform which garnered additional support.

Prior to the release of "Frenz," the Dancehall and reality TV star released "Inches." Both tracks are VP Records releases.

Watch the video premiere here.


