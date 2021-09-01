Spice Girls Will Release 'Spice 25' Deluxe Edition of Debut Album

To celebrate the 25th anniversary of Spice, the debut album by the biggest selling girl band of all time, the Spice Girls are releasing an expanded deluxe edition on a 2CD set and Digital eAlbum audio on October 29.

Curated by the Spice Girls themselves, it brings together the original chart topping album with some of their favourite bonus tracks and B-sides, along with previously unreleased recordings from the Virgin archives. A collection rich in highlights, the album includes their four UK No.1 singles as well as a variety of remixes.

The iconic Spice album, released on the November 5, 1996, spent 15 weeks at No.1 on the Official Charts UK Album Chart across four separate spells, spending more than a year in the Top 40. The album also topped the US Billboard 200 album chart and was No.1 in thirteen other countries around the world. Since then, Spice has sold more than 23 million copies worldwide, including more than 3 million in the UK alone (certified 10X platinum by the BPI) and 7.5 million in the US (certified 7X platinum by the RIAA). Spice was the third best-selling album of the decade in the UK.

TRACKLISTNG

CD1

1. Wannabe (02:53)

2. Say You'll Be There (03:56)

3. 2 Become 1 (Single Version) (04:05)

4. Love Thing (03:39)

5. Last Time Lover (04:11)

6. Mama (05:05)

7. Who Do You Think You Are (04:01)

8. Something Kinda Funny (04:05)

9. Naked (04:26)

10. If U Can't Dance (03:49)



CD2

1. Wannabe (Dave Way Alternative Mix) (03:25)

2. Say You'll Be There (7-inch Radio Mix) (04:09)

3. 2 Become 1 (Orchestral Version) (04:05)

4. Mama (Biffco Mix) (05:49)

5. Love Thing (12-inch Unlimited Groove Mix) (06:25)

6. Take Me Home (04:07)

7. Last Time Lover (Demo) (04:05)

8. Feed Your Love (04:36)

9. If U Can't Dance (Demo) (03:36)

10. Who Do You Think You Are (Demo) (03:49)

11. One of These Girls (03:33)

12. 'Shall We Say Goodbye Then?' (00:53)