Spectre Jones Releases New Single 'Trouble'

The track is from their debut full-length, Joy in the Morning, out on Friday, March 4.

Mar. 1, 2022  
Los Angeles based indie-rock outfit Spectre Jones have released "Trouble" - a rowdy and retro single that highlights how counterproductive settling can be to our long-term growth and happiness .

The new track joins previously released singles "Sisters and Brothers" and "Control" from their debut full-length, Joy in the Morning, out on Friday, March 4 - press here to pre-save.

Joy in the Morning focuses on the idea that all of humanity is chasing after something: like the idea of joy, love, and success. Recorded with Grammy-nominated engineer / producer extraordinaire James Krausse at the historic Boulevard Recording in Los Angeles, California, Spectre Jones aims for the album to deliver a safe space for listeners to question what truly satisfies us, and stimulate conversation about what we, as people, are seeking.

Equipped with a wide range of influences, both contemporary and classic, Spectre Jones have used their harmonic dreamscapes and indie rock sound to create a catalogue of work aimed to promote wellbeing.

The intimacy that radiates from their music has propelled their tracks "Habit" and "Surplus" to over 1 million streams and their Spotify to nearly 50,000 monthly listeners, in addition to numerous TV/Film placements with networks like MTV and VH1, playlist adds from AlexRainBird and A1234 and most recently, a session with Jam in the Van.

Listen to the new single here:



