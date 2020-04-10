Sparta Releases New Album TRUST THE RIVER

Today, Sparta is excited to release their new album Trust The River via Dine Alone. Trust The River marks the band's first full-length studio album since 2006. Trust The River is available to purchase here.

In addition to the release of the new album, the band have shared a video for "Turquoise Dream" off of the record. Watch it here:

Tonight at 5pm ET, Sparta will screen the studio documentary that was made during the recording of Trust The River. Followed by the screening of the documentary on Twitch, Jim will be hosting a live stream answering questions from fans in the chat. Click here to watch + join.

Sparta has postponed their previously announced tour in support of Trust The River. Rescheduled tour dates for this summer can be found below.

RESCHEDULED U.S. TOUR DATES:

07/08/20 - San Diego, CA @ Soda Bar

07/09/20 - Los Angeles, CA @ Troubadour

07/11/20 - San Francisco, CA @ Bottom of the Hill

07/15/20 - New York, NY @ Mercury Lounge

07/16/20 - New York, NY @ Mercury Lounge

07/17/20 - Hamden, CT @ Space Ballroom

07/18/20 - Philadelphia, PA @ Boot & Saddle

07/19/20 - Philadelphia, PA @ Boot & Saddle

07/23/20 - Austin, TX @ Mohawk (inside)

07/24/20 - Austin, TX @ Mohawk (inside)

07/25/20 - Austin, TX @ Mohawk (inside)





